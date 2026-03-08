Davis Speaks on UNC’s Outlook in Light of Caleb Wilson’s Injury
In this story:
Life without Caleb Wilson for the rest of the season couldn’t have hit the North Carolina Tar Heels any harder, as they were pounced 76-61 by the No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils one day after Wilson’s season officially ended.
Before their matchup with Duke, the Tar Heels announced that Caleb Wilson — who had already missed the previous six games with a hand injury — suffered a broken thumb in a workout that required season-ending surgery. He finished his freshman season at UNC, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.
It’s a bittersweet ending to what will likely be Wilson’s only season with the Tar Heels, as the standout freshman is expected to be selected within the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft. His rare combination of size and skill makes him one of the top commodities in what is a loaded freshman class.
UNC in Trouble
In Wilson’s initial absence, the Tar Heels went 5-1 and took home big victories over Clemson and Louisville. However, their latest drubbing at the hands of Duke could be a troubling sign of things to come in the ACC Tournament, and eventually the NCAA Tournament.
After the loss, head coach Hubert Davis talked about the team’s outlook going forward now that it is confirmed that Wilson won’t be returning this season.
Davis’ Thoughts
“Our team will move forward,” Davis said. “Our team has moved forward all year. When Seth was out for nine games, Caleb's been out for seven, and Henry was out for two. So, it's nothing different than how our team has reacted and responded throughout the whole season. Obviously, there's tremendous sadness for him."
“Obviously he's a special player,” Davis added. "But, how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this. It was a dream for him to play in the ACC, and in the NCAA tournament, my heart is broken that he won't be able to do that. But, we finished the regular season, now it’s time to regroup and move towards the ACC Tournament."
The Tar Heels will have to simply find a way over the next couple of weeks. It certainly won’t be easy without their best player, so they’ll need to dig deep to embark on a deep run in this year’s postseason.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.