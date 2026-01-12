How Tar Heels’ Dynamic Duo Has Team Off to Hot Start

Chapel Hill— We’re just into the 3rd week of January and already looking forward to crazy March and what to expect from the Tar Heels as they begin their tough ACC schedule.

Sitting at 14-2 currently, (2-1 in conference), the #17 ranked Tar Heels are looking to keep things going when they head to Stanford on Wednesday. Coming off a historic win on Saturday night against Wake Forest, Coach Hubert Davis looks to keep his team calm and collected after almost blowing a 13 point lead with just under 8 mins left.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Through 16 games, the Tar Heels have collected two notable wins so far which have been a home win against #19 Kansas and a road win against #18 Kentucky.

With it only being the beginning of January, at least we’re talking about how high can the Tar Heels get seeded as opposed to do they have a chance at making the big dance. It’s still too early to tell because some teams start off hot then falter down in the coming months to not make the dance. We’re not even into the thickness of the schedule when the ACC schedule begins on Wednesday against Stanford.

With the likes of freshman Caleb Wilson who was a McDonald's All American in 2025, fans are already loving the kid after a game high 24 points against Kansas. Coming out of Atlanta and a highly touted recruit, he chose to come to Chapel Hill over the likes of Ohio State and Kentucky.

From the freshman Wilson, they got a big hand from a transfer from Arizona, a 7-footer Henri Veesaar. By the way of the likes of Estonia, Veesaar looks to go hand-in-hand with Wilson and make a deep run in March. After an early exit last year in the big dance from 6-seeded Ole Miss, the Tar Heels look to bounce back and make a deep run but their tough ACC schedule is about to begin.

“They’ve got a really, really good team. I think they’ve got one of the best four-five combinations in the country in Wilson and Veesaar. I think they only missed one shot between them— like two shots between them the whole night. I think they had nine offensive rebounds. Really good players,” Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) makes a free throw against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Speaking of the dynamic duo, after dropping 22 & 25 respectively on Wake Forest, Wilson and Veesaar dropped at least 20 apiece for the third time this season. If they can keep this tandem going further into the season and into March, they could take the Tar Heels on their back and make a deep run.