Numbers Don't Lie: A Statistical Breakdown of UNC's Henri Veesaar
Henri Veesaar has everything that North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis was looking for in the transfer portal.
The 7-foot center is remarkably versatile—capable of scoring and defending in the paint, thriving as a lob threat, and even stepping out to shoot from the perimeter.
He had an extremely productive season for Arizona last season as their sixth man last season, appearing in all 37 games while making five starts. Veesaar averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.2% from the floor and 32.7% from behind the arc.
His numbers were even better in conference play, averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 62.6% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point line.
With an increased role at North Carolina, Veesaar should see his numbers rise. And if they do, it won’t be by accident. The stats tell the story: numbers never lie.
All stats were taken from Bart Torvik.
Presence
If you really want to see Veesaar's impact on the court, just look at his box-plus minus, which is an advanced basketball statistic that estimates a player’s overall impact on team performance — measured in points per 100 possessions — relative to an average player.
His overall box plus-minus was 8.3, ranking ninth among centers, 13th in the Big 12, and 48th among high-major schools. In conference play, Veesaar’s box plus-minus rose to an impressive 11.5, the highest mark in the Big 12.
His offensive box-plus minus in all games was a 5.0. In conference-only ga it went up to ab 7.0, which was the fourth-best in the Big 12.
On defense, Veesaar has a 4.5 box-plus minus in conference-only games, the 10th best in the Big 12.
Veesaar was one of the best offensive rebounders in college basketball as he had an offensive rebounding rate of 12.3%, which is 95th nationally, 33rd among high majors and 11th in the Big 12.
Shooting
Veesaar posted an impressive effective field goal percentage of 62.8 percent last season, ranking 91st in the nation, 35th among high-major programs, 21st among centers nationally and 12th in the Big 12. That number improved to 67.2% in conference-only games, which was fourth in the Big 12.
Veesaar recorded a true shooting percentage of 64.6 percent, ranking 88th nationally, 33rd among players at high-major programs and 12th in the Big 12. That figure jumped to 68.6 percent in conference-only games, the top mark in the Big 12.
Interior
Offensively, Veesaar was 55-for-59 (93.2%) on dunks and made 99 of his 133 shot attempts at the rim. Defensively, has 6.1% block percentage, which was 10th in the Big 12. In conference-only games, it increased to 7.3%
