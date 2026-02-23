UNC Slips in Latest AP Poll Update

The North Carolina Tar Heels slipped slightly in the latest AP Poll, dropping to #18 this week after being at #16 last week.

The Tar Heels went 1-1 last week, getting blown out by NC State on the road, and beating Syracuse handedly at home. UNC battled through injuries last week, as both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar missed the matchup against NC State due to injuries. Veesaar returned against Syracuse, but Wilson remains out as of now.

UNC’s upcoming schedule

This week will certainly present challenges for UNC. They’ll open the week with a matchup against #24 Louisville, before hosting Virginia Tech over the weekend. They’ll look to take care of business this week, as the next will prove to be a difficult one with matchups against Clemson, and now-#1 Duke to end the regular season.

The injuries to Wilson and Veesaar have certainly put a dent in the Tar Heels’ ceiling this season. While Veesaar has since returned, Wilson — who suffered a fractured hand in UNC’s deflating loss to Miami on Feb. 10 — is still without a timetable for his return. He is averaging over 19 points and over 9 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor with over a block and a steal on defense this season as the Tar Heels’ best player.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Considering the team’s injuries, North Carolina is simply looking to survive until the NCAA Tournament begins. With only a handful of games left, the Tar Heels just need to tread water until Selection Sunday.

UNC’s resume

They’ve built up a solid resume for March already. UNC has 5 quad 1 wins, 3 quad 2 victories, and have knocked off 3 ranked opponents this season, the latest being an upset of then-#4 Duke at home. They’ll have a few more chances at resume boosting wins before the NCAA Tournament, so a strong finish will be key if they want to earn a favorable seed in the tournament.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

There was plenty of movement within the ACC in this week’s poll. Some notable changes include Duke jumping up to #1 from #3, Virginia moving from #14 to #11, Louisville falling from #21 to #24, and Miami received 10 votes while NC State accumulated 7 votes.

With the regular season nearing its end, the mission is simple for the Tar Heels: survive until the NCAA Tournament. With Veesaar back in the picture, that mission will be easier to accomplish, but they’ll need contributions from their entire depth if they want to finish out strong.

