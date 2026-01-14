Tar Heels Offer 4-Star 2027 EDGE

While North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff remain focused on the 2026 college football transfer portal, they have also been active on the high school recruiting trail, extending a flurry of offers to several elite prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes.

One of the 2027 prospects that the Tar Heels recently offered is a four-star edge recruit from Connecticut, ranked as one of the top-70 players in the class.

UNC Extends Offer to Four-Star EDGE

On Jan. 12, UNC extended an offer to Mekai Brown, a four-star EDGE from Greenwich Country Day High School in Greenwich, Connecticut. Brown shared on X that the Tar Heels' offer came after a conversation with general manager Michael Lombardi.

"After a great conversation with [Michael Lombardi,] I’m blessed to receive an offer from [North Carolina Football] and the chance to play under Coach Belichick!!! #AGTG," Brown wrote.

Brown is among the best players in the country and is coming off a stellar season at Greenwich Country Day, where, according to his HUDL, he recorded 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks in nine games. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 57 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 6 EDGE, and the No. 1 recruit in Connecticut.

The Tar Heels are the 23rd program to offer Brown, who’s already being pursued by some of the top programs in the country, including Ohio State, Georgia, and Indiana.

Although North Carolina’s offer comes relatively late in Brown’s process, Belichick and his staff still have plenty of time to gain ground, as no team has emerged as the leader in the four-star EDGE’s recruitment to date.

Brown took visits to Tennessee, Ohio State, and USC this fall and will likely take visits to several more schools this offseason to help narrow down his list. If UNC could get him on campus in Chapel Hill in the coming months, it would help the Tar Heels improve their standing with him.

Belichick and Lombardi have been targeting several prospects over the past few days as they aim to build another top-25 high school recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, as they did in the 2026 cycle.

While UNC has a lot of work to do to become a serious contender in Brown’s recruitment, extending him an offer at least opens the door for the Tar Heels to land one of the top players in the 2027 class.

