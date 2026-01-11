North Carolina Escapes with Win Over Wake Forest

Following an embarrassing defensive performance in the 97-83 defeat against the SMU Mustangs last weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed a statement win against the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels needed to re-establish their defensive identity while proving that the offense is not a three-man show. Here is how the North Carolina-Wake Forest matchup played out on Saturday.

First Half

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) shoots the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

At the 15:47 mark, North Carolina had already built a commanding 14-4 lead, which was led by Henri Veesaar's five quick points. Despite being a dominant force in multiple games this season, Veesaar had struggled to get things going in the previous two outings, so this was a welcoming sight for the Tar Heels.

Wake Forest's offense jumped to life, trimming North Carolina's advantage to 22-17 with 10:20 remaining in the first half. Juke Harris has 10 points while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Caleb Wilson was leading the Tar Heels with nine points and three rebounds while knocking down all three of his shot from the field and three attempts from the free throw line.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) gets fouled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

By the next media timeout, North Carolina had opened up a 29-17 lead after a quick 7-0 spurt. Wilson was excelling in transition, turning defense into offense consistently during this stretch.

The star freshman continued his perfect start from the field, totaling 17 points and eight rebounds while shooting 7-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. The Tar Heels lead 42-33 with 3:33 remaining before halftime.

North Carolina led 49-38 at halftime, with Wilson and Veesaar combining for 28 points and 14 rebounds during that timeframe. Meanwhile Jaydon Young had a standout performance off the bench, recording eight points, two assists, and one rebound in the opening half.

Second Half

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

There was not much ground gained on either side, as the Tar Heels carried a 59-48 lead into the under-16 media timeout. Veesaar opened the second half as he did in the first half, with five quick points.

Veesaar continued to impose his will offensively, connecting on his four shots of the second half, scoring 10 of the Tar Heels' first 15 points in the second half. With 11:52 remaining, North Carolina led 64-53.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) with the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

North Carolina appeared to be coasting with a comfortable win, holding a 72-59 lead with under eight minutes left on the clock. However, the Demon Deacons conducted a 9-1 run to trim the Tar Heels' once double-digit lead to five points.

Going nearly six minutes without a made field goal is a recipe for disaster. The Tar Heels did just that and led 75-74 with 4:03 remaining after Nate Calmese hit a step-back three pointer. Hubert Davis would burn a timeout, as North Carolina was out of sorts on both ends of the floor.

It was disappointing that the Tar Heels illustrated lackadasical tendencies in the latter stretch of the second half, but they did just enough to hold on in a much-needed victory.

Final: North Carolina 87, Wake Forest 84

