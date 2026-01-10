Hubert Davis Previews North Carolina's Matchup Against Wake

After suffering a double-digit loss to the SMU Mustangs last weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels need to make a statement on Saturday against the Wake Forest Demon. The Tar Heels enter the matchup with a 13-2 record, while the Demon are 10-6. Both teams are 1-1 in conference play.

While speaking with the media on Friday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted several factors in Saturday's matchup. Here is what Davis had to say while meeting with reporters.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

“It does," Davis said when asked if Wake Forest challenges what the Tar Heels have worked on this week. "I mean, they’ve got great ball and player movement, athleticism, size, skilled players that are really good at coming off different types of actions - whether it’s ball screens, D.H.O.s, wide pins, flares, or being able to get into the lane. Once they penetrate, get into the lane, a lot of movement off the ball, where it takes a lot of communication.”

One of those challenges is slowing down guard Juke Harris, who is averaging nearly 20 points per game. The 55-year-old head coach highlighted the sophomore guard's ability to impose his will in the scoring department.

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Juke Harris (2) with a lay up defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“He’s obviously really talented. He’s got good size," Davis said. "I think he’s a four-level scorer. He can shoot from three, mid-range, can get to the bucket, get fouled, get to the free-throw line. Good offensive rebounder, very aggressive. And in regard to those sets that you talk about, they move him around. Whether it’s ball screen isolations, flares, wide pins, there’s something always coming for him.”

“So, he’s been in a nice rhythm offensively," Davis continued. "And that’s our job, not just for him, for Wake Forest, from an offensive standpoint, not to feel like in any rhythm against us tomorrow.”

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) blocks a shot by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for North Carolina's offense, Caleb Wilson has been one of, if not the most double-teamed players in the country this season. Davis discussed how the star freshman will combat that and open up opportunities for his teammates.

“Obviously, we want the ball in his hands, and for as much as possible," Davis said. "Again, defenses every game, in regard to the attention that he’s getting, it’s been a lot, and rightfully so, and so we definitely want the ball in his hands, and we can’t go long stretches without him touching or the ball going through him. Even if he doesn’t score, the attention that he draws, it opens up opportunities for his teammates, and that’s something that we have to continue to improve and grow from.”

North Carolina will have its hands full against Wake Forest's length and elite-scoring options, but this is an opportunity to right the ship .

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !