Tar Heels Extend Offer to Talented 2027 Lineman

After a long month on the high school recruiting trail, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff are showing no signs of slowing down heading into February, as the Tar Heels are continuing to target some of the nation’s top prospects.

UNC has extended a flurry of offers to several recruits in the 2027 class over the past few weeks, most recently to a three-star offensive lineman from Georgia and a top-400 overall player in the country.

UNC Offers 3-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

On Feb. 3, UNC extended an offer to Elijah Morrison, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia. He shared on X that his offer from the Tar Heels came after a conversation with offensive line coach Will Friend.

“AGTG After a great conversation with [CoachWill Friend,] I am blessed to receive an offer from UNC!” Morrison wrote.

Morrison is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country. Although several programs pursued him throughout his junior season at Hebron Christian Academy, his recruitment has recently exploded.

Since the start of the new year, the three-star offensive lineman has received offers from Georgia, Purdue, UNLV, NC State, Tulane, Pitt, Florida State, Wake Forest, Virginia, and now UNC.

He would be an excellent addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 370 overall player nationally, the No. 21 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 40 prospect from Georgia.

While Morrison’s recruitment remains wide open, a few programs have been making progress with him recently. Coaches from Georgia, Clemson, and Kentucky have all traveled to Dacula to visit the young offensive lineman, and it’s likely going to be difficult for any program to pull him out of his home state.

Still, UNC’s offer comes early enough in his process that Belichick and company will have plenty of time to make up ground on the other schools pursuing him. Bringing in talented offensive linemen will be key for the Tar Heels in the 2027 cycle, and landing Morrison would be a significant boost for the program.

While the Tar Heels currently face an uphill battle to land Morrison, if UNC can make a strong early impression on him and continue to make progress with him over the coming months, they should be in a strong position to compete for one of the offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

