UNC Lands Late Commitment From 2026 Offensive Lineman

Following the Early National Signing Period in December, the vast majority of prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle had signed with or at least committed to programs.

However, a few 2026 recruits remained available heading into the February signing period, including a talented three-star offensive lineman from Florida who recently announced he would commit to and sign with North Carolina, giving the Tar Heels a late addition to an already impressive class.

3-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman Commits to UNC

On Monday, Dujuan Davis, a three-star offensive lineman from Clearwater Central Catholic High School in Clearwater, Florida, committed to UNC. He announced the commitment on X, noting that he would sign with the Tar Heels on Wednesday and thanking his high school and teammates for their support throughout his journey.

Through the Grace of God, I’m blessed and excited to announce that I’ve been offered, committed, and will officially sign on Wednesday with @UNCFootball

Thank you to @CCCMaraudersFB , my teammates, and everyone who has supported me on this path. I appreciate all of you! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5iPjubUpvE — Dujuan Davis 4⭐️OT (@Dujuan_Davis78) February 2, 2026

"Through the Grace of God, I'm blessed and excited to announce that I've been offered, committed, and will officially sign on Wednesday with [UNC Football]," Davis wrote. "Thank you to [Clear Water Central Catholic], my teammates, and everyone who has supported me on this path. I appreciate all of you!"

The Tar Heels extended an offer to Davis on Monday, and he committed to the program shortly after. He’s a massive late addition to UNC’s 2026 class, both literally, at 6’9” and 280 pounds, and figuratively, by bringing much-needed offensive line help to Chapel Hill.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 2110 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 204 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 245 prospect in Florida. Davis likely won’t be an immediate contributor for the Tar Heels, but he has the size and strength to develop into a starter at some point in his career.

Before committing to UNC, several programs had pursued Davis, and Rutgers and FAU hosted him on official visits last summer. However, he ultimately decided to hold off on committing anywhere and spent the fall evaluating his options.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Davis told Inside Carolina’s Don Callahan that his plan going into signing day was to commit to and sign with Chicago State. However, when the Tar Heels finally extended him an offer, everything changed, and he committed to UNC.

The three-star offensive lineman is now the 40th high school prospect the Tar Heels have landed in the 2026 cycle. With the addition of Davis, UNC’s high school class ranks 18th nationally, according to 247Sports.

It’s unlikely the Tar Heels will add any more prospects to their class before signing day. Still, securing a commitment from a player of Davis’ caliber this late in the cycle is a significant win for UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his staff.

