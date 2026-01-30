Predicting North Carolina's Top Performances Against Yellowjackets

It has been an uneven month for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who went through a stretch that included losing three of four games at the start of conference play. North Carolina has steadied the ship to a degree, winning its last two games against Notre Dame and Virginia.

The Tar Heels will have another advantageous opportunity on Saturday when they take on Georgia Tech at Hank McCamish Pavilion. Similarly to Notre Dame, the Yellow Jackets own an 11-10 record heading into the weekend, illustrating how manageable this matchup should be for North Carolina.

Here are predictions for who will step up the most for the Tar Heels this weekend against Georgia Tech.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The freshman forward was marginalized on the boards against Virginia last weekend, recording only four rebounds, which was a season-low. Other than that, Wilson was unstoppable against the Cavaliers, scoring 20 points while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. Wilson's pathway to production on Saturday should be much clearer, as Georgia Tech is not as formidable of a defense as Virginia.

Wilson should record his 15th 20-point outing of the season in an easy win for North Carolina.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar was shut down against the Cavaliers, recording seven points, two assists, and one rebound in the Tar Heels' win on Saturday. The Arizona transfer is prime position to bounce back against an underwhelming Georgia Tech team.

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center's struggles should not carry over against the Yellow Jackets. Expect Veesaar to perform at high level this weekend.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) prepares a free throw against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After a couple of dormant outings, Trimble was near perfect against Virginia, producing 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range and 4-of-6 from the free throw line.

“I thought this was Seth’s maybe best game ever,” Hubert Davis said. “I was so proud of him. He went to the offensive glass. He was a combination shooting threes, taking the ball to the basket, an and-one in transition. Defensively, he’s our guy. I thought his senior presence led us, and he was huge.”

The senior guard is known for his ability to score in transition, which was magnified against Virginia, as the Tar Heels needed to orchestrate quick offense after falling behind 16 points late in the first half. Trimble will have an opportunity to replicate that type of performance against Georgia Tech this weekend.

