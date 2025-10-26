Melkart Abou-Jaoude On the Defense, Sacks After UVA Loss
UNC football took down the No. 16-ranked Virginia Cavaliers and head coach Tony Elliott to overtime, and were just an inch shy of the end zone that would have given it its first victory since beating the Richmond Spiders at home on Saturday, September 13. The defense stepped up and did its thing, keeping Virginia below its season averages on offense.
Defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude, a redshirt junior, spoke to the media after the game ended and talked about the defense, the team's bond and coming so close to a victory.
On Defending Virginia's Defense
“It feels good to see the things I do in practice, finally showing up the game. You know, I do it. every day. And you got to give credit to Steve, the play calls, the secondary quarterback was back there faking the ball because the coverage was so good. So I mean, just feels good for everything to come together.”
On the Challenge of Coming Close to Victory but Falling Short
“Yeah, I mean, we know who we are. We've always been this good and been capable of this, but still some few mistakes here and there that can cost you the game. So we just got to clean that up and get better.”
On the Defense Sacking UVA's Quarterback
“Yeah, I mean, that stat was brought up to us in beginning of the week, but our mentality all week was they haven't played our D-line yet, so we just went out there and showed up.”
On the Team's Bond
“Yeah. I mean, personally, I don't care about the headlines. I know a lot of people that don't care about that, but after the Clemson game, we were just practicing harder, practicing cleaner, smarter, and that makes you come together as a team. When you see your man next to you doing it in practice, you trust him, and then it'll show up in the game.”
The Tar Heels go on the road for a matchup with Syracuse on Friday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m. Head coach Bill Belichick and the staff are still itching for its third win of the season, and one against a Power 4 conference team (now holding a record of 0-5 when taking on such opponent).
North Carolina is getting closer and closer to tasting that third win of the Belichick era — just a play or two away from making it become a reality.
