UNC Gets Encouraging Update on 5-Star Dylan Mingo

The saga of Dylan Mingo continues. The 5-star prospect was set to announce where he was playing college basketball two weeks ago. Here we are, Feb. 5, 2026, and there has been no announcement made by Mingo after he delayed his decision.

Mingo has forced North Carolina fans to wait, but it may have been a good thing for the Tar Heels. Around the time Mingo was originally set to make his decision, UNC was playing its worst basketball of the season. They lost their last three out of four and escaped with a win over Wake Forest.

Here is encouraging news on Dylan Mingo for UNC.

Mingo is listed as the number one player out of New York and No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports. He is one of the most sought-after players in the country, and for good reason. Mingo is a big, lengthy guard who can get to anywhere on the court.

Mingo is a great rebounder for a guard, and he is a disruptive defender. Mingo would be a perfect fit for the Tar Heels. He might know that as well with the latest update on Mingo’s decision.

Crystal Ball says UNC

UNC received great news this past Monday, when 247Sports gave a crystal ball to the Tar Heels regarding Mingo. This is a massive update, considering just two weeks ago, the crystal ball prediction was set to Baylor. Mingo’s final four teams are Penn State, Washington, the Bears and the Tar Heels.

Mingo committing to the Tar Heels would be a massive get for head coach Hubert Davis and the program. Not only would it change the trajectory for UNC going into next season, but for the next two to three seasons.

Mingo and Dixon could run UNC

A Mingo and Derek Dixon backcourt could take over college basketball next season. UNC could very well go from one of the best frontcourts to one of the best backcourts in back-to-back seasons.

The Tar Heels are playing some of their best ball of the season, as they are currently on a four-game win streak. They are riding high, but it could get even better this weekend. Everyone knows that it is Duke week , and the Tar Heels will look to get their revenge against their archrival after suffering three straight losses to the Blue Devils.

A win over the Blue Devils and a commitment from Mingo would be the best week in Chapel Hill in quite some time.

