UNC Looking at 13–9 Syracuse, 20–1 Duke This Week

The past two weeks have gone as well as you can ask for if you are North Carolina. They have won three games in a row and have their star, Caleb Wilson, breaking UNC records.

The Tar Heels will look to continue their momentum into this week and keep playing good basketball heading into March.

Here is a look ahead at the week for UNC.

Syracuse tonight

The Tar Heels are back in Chapel Hill tonight, as they will take on Syracuse. The Orange are 4-5 in conference play and have some good players on the roster. This will not be a cakewalk for UNC.

The Orange are coming off a win versus Notre Dame and will have some confidence coming into Chapel Hill. The Orange are better than their 13-9 record shows. They have had multiple close losses this year and have given Houston and Kansas a run for their money. The Tar Heels cannot afford to take the Orange lightly.

Conference games are getting more important as each day goes by, and the Tar Heels cannot afford to drop this game to the Orange. UNC is riding a three-game win streak into a tough month of February ACC games. The Tar Heels have multiple top-25 conference games left remaining on the schedule, so they will have to get all of the wins at home they can get.

Duke back in Chapel Hill

This Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, the Tar Heels will host the No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils. A historic rivalry continues, and the two blue bloods will battle it out. It is always a classic when these two programs tip off.

The Blue Devils have been on fire this year, as they have a 20-1 record, and the one loss is by a single point to Texas Tech. Freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has had a terrific season for the Blue Devils. Boozer versus Wilson will be the biggest matchup in college basketball this season. UNC will have a huge opportunity on its hands and can show the world what they are capable of.

A win over the Blue Devils would do wonders for the Tar Heels for the rest of the season as they head into the toughest part of their schedule. All eyes will be on this game, and this will be the hardest game UNC has had all year.

The Blue Devils have had the Tar Heels' number as of late, as the Blue Devils have won three straight games over UNC.

