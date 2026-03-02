Good, Bad and Ugly From UNC's Win Over Virginia Tech

North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech in a back-and-forth contest this past weekend. UNC was a huge favorite coming into the ball game, but the Hokies fought hard and made the Tar Heels earn it.

Every game is as important as the next, as UNC has a shot at a double bye in the ACC Tournament. One loss in these last two games can very likely end those hopes of a top-four seed in the conference.

Here is the good, bad and ugly from UNC’s win.

Good: Bench production

With UNC star Caleb Wilson sidelined with injury, someone has to step up for the Tar Heels game after game. In the past, it has been Seth Trimble or Henri Veesaar , but this time it was the whole team.

Jonathan Powell came off the bench and scored 12 points in the first half. Powell finished the game with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. It was not all Powell off the bench. Zayden High pitched in 12 points, and Kyan Evans nailed a 3 off the bench.

The bench was a key factor in the Tar Heels' victory. They outscored the Hokies 32-13 in bench points.

Bad: First half

It was clear that Veesaar was the focus of the offense for the Tar Heels to start the game, whether that was scoring or getting others involved. The Hokies did a good job of containing Veesaar, as he was held to eight points and went 3-for-9 from the field.

This defensive adjustment played in the Hokies' favor and kept them in the ball game throughout the half. Three-point shooting was a factor as well in the Hokies keeping the game close, as they shot 50% from three in the first half.

Tobi Lawal torched the Tar Heels in the first half with multiple highlight reel dunks. His force was felt down low, as he attacked the basket and gave UNC trouble. He went a perfect 5 of 5 from the field in the half and led the Hokies to a 44-44 tie ball game against UNC at the half.

Ugly: Turnovers

The main reason Lawal was destroying the Tar Heels was because of all the turnovers the Hokies were causing. The Tar Heels had eight turnovers in the first half, which led to Lawal sparking his team with ferocious dunks.

Two 7-0 runs propelled the Hokies to keep the game close throughout the ball game. The Tar Heels' biggest lead was 11 points, and that was not reached until four minutes left in the game. The Hokies gave UNC a run for its money.

