Good, Bad and Ugly From UNC's Win Over Georgia Tech

North Carolina went into Atlanta, Georgia, yesterday, Jan. 31, 2026. They are headed back to Chapel Hill on a three-game win streak.

After falling below 0.500 in ACC play, the Tar Heels have crawled back and are 5-3 in conference play.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Here is the good, bad and ugly from UNC versus Georgia Tech.

Good: contributors outside front court

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar each had terrific games, but that is not a shocker. Wilson and Veesaar will give the Tar Heels 35-40 points a game as a duo. When UNC has other players who step up and pitch in, they are very hard to beat.

Yesterday was one of those games where the Tar Heels got some help outside of the front court. Seth Trimble was phenomenal in this game. Trimble got UNC started with a 5-0 run out of the gate.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The Yellow Jackets doubled Wilson in the first half, which led to open shots for the rest of the Tar Heels. Trimble was a huge beneficiary of this defensive game plan from the Yellow Jackets, as he finished the game with 18 points on 8-14 shooting.

UNC had a pleasant surprise in Luka Bogavac. After a rough start to ACC play, Bogavac has started to put it together in the past few games.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

He has shot the ball well from three in the last two games, hitting six out of his last 12. Bogavac has looked comfortable out on the court and is starting to produce how UNC knew he could.

Bogavac ended the game with 16 points, shooting 60% from the field.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Bad: Dixon and Evans ghosted

While Trimble and Bogavac stepped up, their counterparts did the opposite. Kyan Evans and Derek Dixon struggled to say the least against the Yellow Jackets.

Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

Evans has not been playing well since the new year, outside of the Notre Dame game. He has basically become strictly a 3-point shooter, which would not be bad if he were knocking them down. The problem is he is not getting to anywhere else on the floor and not shooting well from three.

Evans has had one game in his last six where he shot over 25% from beyond the arc, and against the Yellow Jackets was not one of those games. He finished with three points and 1-6 from three.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon has been playing very well as of late, but he did have a down game against the Yellow Jackets. He was off from the field, finishing 1-7 from the floor.

Dixon has turned this season around, so he does get some slack, but he did not have his best game yesterday.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Ugly: 3-point shooting

Thankfully, UNC got out and running and did damage on the fast break and actually hit their free throws. If they had not done those two things, then it might have been spooky, because they shot horribly from three.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

As a team, the Tar Heels shot 8-31 from three. Only two players shot over 40% from downtown, which were Trimble and Bogavac. It ended up being no harm, no foul, because UNC still ended up winning comfortably. With that being said, it was still an ugly showing from deep by the Tar Heels.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images