Grading North Carolina’s Bench Against Miami

It was a disappointing result for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who saw their five- game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night, with a 75-66 loss against the Miami Hurricanes. Although the result itself was not what the coaching staff and players were striving for, the production and efficiency from the bench was an encouraging development and should provide a confidence boost for specific players.

With all of that being said, here is an assessment for several players on the Tar Heels' bench, who made a significant impact despite the loss.

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 8 points and 4 assists

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Evans' performance on Tuesday night was what the coaching staff envisioned when they first signed the Colorado State transfer this past offseason.

The junior guard's struggles this season have cost him his starting role, which was inherited by Derek Dixon.

For the first time in weeks, Evans looked decisive and aggressive , playing within the tempo of the game, and most of the time, dictating the pace of play by relentlessly pushing the ball in transition. Evans shot 3-of-4 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Grade: A-

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 6 points and 1 assist

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Grant (20) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Bogavac’s production exclusively came in the first half, with the overseas transfer connecting on two three-point attempts.

In the second half, Bogavac was completely taken out of game, as Miami's high-pressure defense and fast-paced offense overwhelmed the 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard.

The first-year collegiate player shot 2-of-5 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Grade: C+

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes forward Timotej Malovec (88) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The sophomore forward production usually occurs in quick spurts, and that was the case on Tuesday. However, he always arrives at the perfect time when the team needs a boost of energy.

Powell's ability to create his own basket and contribute as a rebounder was on full display. Expect Powell to earn more minutes heading into the conference tournament next month.

Grade: B

Zayden High

Stat line: 2 points and 5 rebounds

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) leaps with forward Zayden High (1) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore center played only seven minutes, but he was incredibly effective in his limited minutes. High has been capable of relieving Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar when the frontcourt tandem needs a quick break.

The Tar Heels center could see more minutes moving forward with Wilson potentially out for weeks. Look for High to play extensive minutes in a favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.

