North Carolina Had Just 2 Top Performances in Setback

The North Carolina Tar Heels lost their first game in over a month on Tuesday night against the Miami Hurricanes, falling in the ACC standings with a 75-66 defeat.

Coming off a 71-68 win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels demonstrated nothing remotely close to that team from this past weekend. North Carolina came out flat and it showed throughout the contest.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained how his team failed to bring the energy on both ends of the floor.

“I just, respectfully, disagree with the [idea of] a hangover," Davis said. "I just, I don’t believe in that. But you are right, the energy, effort, loose balls up in the air, on the ground, Miami was getting them. And so, rebounding is something that we’ve talked, talk about every day, and talk specifically over the last five games, heading into this game, that we’ve got to be better rebounding the basketball."

"We got out rebounded, I think by six, we talked about taking care of the basketball, and not just turnovers, but also shot selection," Davis continued. "I count that as turnovers. And I think just small discipline and detailed plays - I think that’s what you’re talking about, out of sorts - that wasn’t there consistently today as well.”

With all that being said, here are North Carolina's top performances in the loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 13 points and 6 rebounds

The Alabama transfer has raised his level since the start of the conference play, and that was on display against Miami. Stevenson shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. While the team struggled in rebounding, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward tied for the most rebounds on the team.

That could be a knock on the two big men, but Stevenson has continued to be the physical enforcer while contributing healthy numbers on the offensive end of the court.

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 8 points and 4 assists

That was the most confident the Colorado State transfer has looked all season. Evans' aggressiveness and willingness to push the ball down the court earned him 19 minutes off the bench.

Not to mention, Evans shot 3-of-4 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. He has been aggressive in recent home outings, but he has been a shell of himself on the road. That was not the case against Miami.

