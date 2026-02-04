Henri Veesaar Shares 3 Details That Spurred North Carolina’s Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Syracuse Orange 87-77 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, extending their win streak to four games. In the end, it was not supposed to be that close of a game, as North Carolina held a 32-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining. That advantage slowly dwindled to as low as a six-point lead with under a minute remaining.

Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar was instrumental in the win, totaling 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Veesaar discussed the Tar Heels' performance, which was a mixed-bag feeling for how the game ended.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center began by discussing what led to North Carolina allowing Syracuse to crawl back into the game after the result was a foregone conclusion midway through the second half.

"We extended the lead, and then once we got to that 28 mark, we kind of let go," Veesaar said. "[We] felt like the game was a little bit over. And then [they] just started making shots, and we kind of got in a panic. We didn't stay calm. The situation just shows that you can't ever let off the gas."

During that stretch, there was a level of anxiety and unevenness from the players, as Syracuse continued to apply significant pressure on the Tar Heels by making countless contested shots. Veesaar explained how the players responded to the pressure.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) waits to come into the game in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Just getting to the right places, when they start pressuring," Veesaar said. "The game gets there; the nerves get there. Just stay calm. Go through your spots. Just trust what's working. Don't make anything up on your own. Just trust the plan that the coaches are giving us."

In the end, a win is a win, no matter how it occurs. Now, North Carolina would prefer to not limp over the finish line, but it was a positive result for the team. Veesaar explained how the team will process the win heading into Saturday.

"I think a big part of it is just knowing that when a coach gives you a plan, execute the way that they tell you," Veesaar said. "We can play at a really, really high level and compete and win against anybody, but if we lack focus and we don't follow the plan that the coach has given us, we get kind of hit."

