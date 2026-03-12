UNC's Trimble Earns ACC Honor Ahead of Conference Tournament
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble has showcased his experience and talent throughout the entire season, and he has been honored by the ACC for his efforts.
Trimble was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention earlier this week. He averaged a career-high 14.0 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The longest tenured Tar Heel enjoyed the best regular season of his collegiate career in 2025-26.
Trimble has spent all four seasons of his college career with UNC, and the team has desperately needed his leadership and veteran experience, especially in recent weeks.
Caleb Wilson’s Injury
The 6-foot-3 guard has been tasked with stepping up big time in light of the team’s star freshman, Caleb Wilson, seeing his stellar season come to an end thanks to thumb surgery. Wilson has been out since Feb. 10 against Miami, and led the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4).
Trimble has helped keep UNC from falling apart without Wilson, as they've gone 5-2 in the seven games since Wilson suffered what was initially a fractured hand, which later turned into a broken thumb while working his way back from that injury. His aggression levels and scoring output have increased drastically since shouldering more responsibility on the offensive end with Wilson on the sideline.
Trimble’s Resume
The senior guard scored in double-digits in five of those final seven games, including two games with 20 or more points, one of which he scored a career-high 30 points in a win over #24 Louisville on Feb. 23. Over the course of the regular season, he scored in double-figures 17 times, and hit 20 or more points four times.
The Tar Heels are going to need Trimble to keep his foot on the gas with Wilson out for the rest of the season. Luckily for them, it seems that Trimble is playing with a heightened sense of urgency and is turning it up at the right time.
He has helped put UNC in a position to earn a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 24-7 overall record and a 12-6 conference record. Trimble and the Tar Heels will look for a strong showing in the ACC Tournament and beyond, and will try to avoid getting upset in the postseason as they aim to salvage what they can despite being shorthanded.
