As the 2026 transfer portal window begins to wind down, college coaching staffs across the country will shift their focus back to high school recruiting as the 2027 cycle starts to heat up.

Over the past week, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail, extending offers to several talented prospects, including a four-star safety who is currently committed to Ohio State.

Tar Heels Offer 2027 Ohio State Safety Commit

On Jan. 8 UNC extended an offer to Eli Johnson, a four-star Ohio State safety commit from Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas. Johnson shared that the Tar Heels had offered him on X, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from [UNC Football].”

Johnson was pursued by several of the nation’s top programs throughout the fall and ultimately committed to Ohio State on November 15. The Tar Heels’ offer is the first he has received since his commitment to the Buckeyes.

While he’s only a junior at Steele, Johnson has already established himself as one of the top prospects in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 109 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 9 safety, and the No. 15 recruit from Texas.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) runs as Richmond Spiders wide receiver Ja'Vion Griffin (5) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. The play was later called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Johnson is committed to Ohio State, there’s still a long way to go before he signs with the Buckeyes, so UNC does theoretically have a chance to flip his commitment.

During his tenure with the Tar Heels, Belichick hasn’t shied away from pursuing committed players. It’s clear that he and his staff believe they can sway the four-star safety from his initial decision, and it will be interesting to see whether Johnson shows interest in UNC moving forward.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

UNC is expected to host several 2027 prospects for visits over the next few months. If the Tar Heels can get Johnson on campus in Chapel Hill, Belichick and his staff could put themselves in a position to at least contend with Ohio State.

Safety isn’t the Tar Heels’ most pressing need, as they have already secured commitments from two 2027 prospects at the position: Marquis Bryant, a four-star recruit from North Carolina, and Chuck Roberts, a three-star recruit from Florida.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Still, Johnson is a talented and versatile player who would be a significant addition to UNC’s class, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Belichick made a push to flip him.

While it remains to be seen whether UNC has a chance of landing the Ohio State commit, extending Johnson an offer at least opens the door to the possibility of the Tar Heels flipping him.

