How UNC Freshman Completed Puzzle Saturday in Virginia

One of North Carolina’s biggest issues this season has been guard play. The Tar Heels have struggled to find a true point guard. In their comeback victory against No. 14 Virginia last weekend, they found what they were missing.

Freshman Derek Dixon has started three games in a row now, and UNC has looked like a more fluid and complete team. It took a little over half the season, but the Tar Heels have found exactly what they were looking for at the perfect time.

Here is why Derek Dixon is what UNC has been missing.

Dixon opens up fast-break scoring

The Tar Heels have been outclassed in fast-break scoring and defense this season. In the four games with Dixon off the bench, UNC was outscored in fast-break points in three games and tied in the other. In the three games Dixon has been a starter, UNC has outscored its opponent in fast-break points in all three games.

His ability to look ahead and get the ball up the floor is reminiscent of another great UNC point guard, Kendall Marshall. Marshall averaged eight assists across his two seasons at UNC. He was a master at getting the ball up the floor before the defense could get set.

Teammates will flourish

Caleb Wilson has had to work so hard to get his buckets this season through isolation and pure will due to his skill level. He got so many easy baskets last game because of Dixon. There were multiple plays where Dixon took the ball out of the net and hit Wilson in stride, or he would give a perfect pass to him for a bucket.

Not only does Dixon help Wilson, but he also helps UNC’s role players get going. Jarin Stevenson averages six points a game, and he scored 17 against the Cavaliers. Stevenson got a few free buckets just like Wilson did on the fast break.

Seth Trimble also had one of his best games of the season, scoring 16 points while shooting 5-6 from the floor. Dixon does a tremendous job getting his teammates involved and putting them in spots to maximize their skills.

Dixon can also get buckets

Dixon is not just a passer. He can put the ball in the basket, including from beyond the arc. He has scored double figures in all three starts and has shot over 50% from three as well. It is truly remarkable how much of a different team UNC is when Dixon is in the starting lineup.

The other guards on the team lack a true point guard skill tree. Starting Dixon was a great adjustment made by head coach Hubert Davis.

