UNC’s Memorable Week Includes News From 5-Star Recruit, Upset Win

North Carolina had two games this past week, and it could not have gone any better for the Tar Heels. They entered the week with a record under .500 in conference play. They are coming out of the week with a 4-3 conference record and back in the top half of the ACC.

In what was one of the biggest weeks of the season for the Tar Heels, they responded and did what they had to do.

Here is a recap of the week for UNC.

Dylan Mingo delays announcement

At the start of the week, massive news came out about 5-star recruit Dylan Mingo. UNC had a couple of assistant coaches at his tournament to watch him play. Mingo was originally scheduled to make his announcement on Thursday, Jan. 22. He announced last weekend that he was going to delay his announcement and never set a rescheduled date.

A reason this was huge for UNC is that all signs pointed to him signing with Baylor. Since then, 247 Sports has removed its Crystal Ball projection, and his commitment is now up in the air, which is great news for UNC because they are fully back in the field.

UNC domiantes ND

Last Wednesday, Jan. 23, the Tar Heels took on Notre Dame in Chapel Hill. This was a huge game to get UNC back on track because they were on a two-game losing streak heading into the ballgame.

UNC took care of business and dominated the Fighting Irish 91-69. This may have been the best game Caleb Wilson has played all season. He had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Wilson faced double teams all night and stayed calm and made the Fighting Irish pay with his passing ability out of double teams.

This was also Jaydon Young’s first game as a starter at UNC. It was a great feeling and game overall for the Tar Heels.

UNC upsets No.14 Virginia

Next up was No. 14-ranked Virginia on the road on Saturday, Jan. 24. This game had huge NCAA Tournament implications, and it meant a lot more for UNC than it did for UVA.

The Cavaliers had a 16-point lead on the Tar Heels, and they dominated them in the first half. The second half was a different UNC team entirely and was one of the best halves they have played all season.

Derek Dixon emerged as the full-time starting point guard for the Tar Heels and stepped into the role seamlessly. He finished with seven assists and started the comeback by getting easy buckets for Wilson and Jarin Stevenson.

Stevenson came into the game averaging six points on the season. He finished the game with 17 points, which all came in the second half. Stevenson chose the perfect time to have his best game of the season.

The Tar Heels came back and got an 85-80 upset win over the Cavaliers. UNC could be getting hot just at the right time.

