How Jarin Stevenson Can Unlock UNC's Offense

North Carolina picked up a massive comeback victory to upset No. 14-ranked Virginia. The Tar Heels were down as much as 16 points before they stormed back in the second half to shock the Cavaliers at home.

UNC found a lot about themselves in this game, and it could be a turning point in the season for them. They may have found a secret weapon in Jarin Stevenson.

Here is why Jarin Stevenson could unlock UNC’s offense.

Stevenson takes over in crunch time

Stevenson came into the last game against the Cavaliers averaging just six points on the season. He has been in and out of the starting lineup based on the opponent. Head coach Hubert Davis decided to roll with Stevenson off the bench, but he ended the game due to his terrific play.

Stevenson was not really involved in the first half, logging only four minutes. Around the midway mark in the second half is when he turned it on. Stevenson had a personal 6-0 run, which resulted in the Tar Heels taking their first lead since the first minute of the game.

Stevenson finished the game with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. His incredible performance was capped off by him taking a charge with two minutes left, which led the Tar Heels to close out the game.

UNC’s offense looked completely different when Stevenson was rolling. His ability to stretch and run the floor unlocks the offense. He also turned into the go-to guy late in the game when the possession broke down.

Takes pressure off stars

The 3-point shooting should not be expected every game, because Stevenson is shooting just 27.5% from beyond the arc. What can be consistent, though, is his ability to run the floor and relieve pressure off Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar .

UNC does not have a lot of frontcourt depth outside of Wilson and Veesaar, so a consistent Stevenson can change the trajectory of this team. Wilson has been seeing double teams left and right as of late, so Stevenson could be a weapon to help Wilson that they did not quite know they had.

Stevenson can run the floor

Stevenson also helped his freshman point guard, Derek Dixon , by running the floor and trusting Dixon to get him the ball. The young point guard has recently become a starter, so he is still adjusting, but Stevenson and Dixon have already built a quick connection.

It will be interesting to see if Davis makes Stevenson a consistent starter or if he stays as a matchup-based starter. Either way, Stevenson can make a real impact on this UNC team and unlock an offensive identity that has been missing.

