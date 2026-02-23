How UNC is Staying Afloat Without Caleb Wilson

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been without Caleb Wilson for the past three games, but the team has survived his absence so far.

Wilson suffered a fracture in his left hand during UNC’s loss to Miami on Feb.10. The Tar Heels would go on to lose by a score of 75-66, and matters were only made worse after Wilson’s injury was announced.

To make things even worse, Henri Veesaar also suffered an injury in the loss that kept him out for the following two games. While he has since made his return, Wilson remains sidelined.

His absence looms large for UNC. Wilson has been the team’s best player this season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a steal and a block on the defensive side of the ball.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels have survived his absence so far. They’ve gone 2-1 in the games he hasn’t played in, beating Pitt and Syracuse, and losing to NC State.

They’ve gotten solid contributions from Zayden High, and Jarin Stevenson in light of Wilson’s absence, which has helped keep the Tar Heels afloat as the regular season approaches its end.

Davis’ thoughts

After their win over Syracuse, head coach Hubert Davis talked about how the team has fought to stay competitive despite losing its best player.

“Just finding a way,” Davis said. “I tell the guys all the time, I can’t tell you when, where, how, no matter which your number is going to be called, but when your number is called, your job and responsibility is to be ready and to perform.”

“What a great example of that for Zayden,” Davis added. “He’s played in most of the games, but over the last three games, he’s gotten extended minutes, and his play has been real. Just really proud of him and other guys stepping up today, and allowing us to get a win.”

How High has stepped up

As Davis noted, High has been key to helping the Tar Heels stay in the mix. He has averaged 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game since Wilson went down, including a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss to NC State.

The Tar Heels will look to end the regular season strong as they look to earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Wilson should be back by then, so maintaining success while he remains out will be key to their run in this year’s tournament.

