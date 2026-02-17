UNC's Davis Provides Update on Caleb Wilson’s Injury
In this story:
Hubert Davis provided an update on star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who suffered a fractured hand in the Tar Heels’ matchup with Miami last week.
Wilson suffered the injury in the Tar Heels’ deflating 75-66 wire-to-wire loss to the Hurricanes. Initially thought to be a sprained wrist, Wilson returned to the game after being subbed out, before being removed once again in the final minutes.
Testing later revealed the fracture, and the university first announced that Wilson would be out "indefinitely.” Nonetheless, Wilson seems to be progressing well in his rehab.
The injury serves as a rather significant blow to UNC’s rotation. Wilson is bar none the Tar Heels’ best player, averaging 19.8 points, and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a block and a steal defensively. Wilson is a projected top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and is on numerous award watch lists for his efforts as a freshman this season.
The Tar Heels were able to win comfortably over Pitt without Wilson, and Henri Veesaar, but if they want to go far in the NCAA Tournament this season, they’ll need Wilson back sooner rather than later.
Davis provides update
On his radio show, Davis provided an update on the Tar Heels’ star forward and his injury status.
“I think if I said OK, I think he would play with his (splint) on. I think he would.
I mean, he's just … chopping at the bit to come back, because he loved — obviously loves playing. But he loves his teammates, and he loves playing here. Very devastating to get the news,” Davis said.
Davis also applauded Wilson’s attitude despite the injury, citing his heightened activity on the bench, and in the locker room while he watches from the sideline. The Tar Heels’ head coach also is confident that his star player will be back in action in the near future.
“I didn't see him on the bench, but I've seen highlights.
He was great on the bench. I mean, it was so encouraging. His voice was in the locker room, was in the huddle,” Davis said. “Very easily, Caleb could be within himself and go ‘Woe is me,’ and separate himself from the team because he's hurt. He did the exact opposite. He's in practice,
he’s dribbling with his right hand, he’s in the huddles. What a great example of when things weren't particularly going his way in regards to his hand, he's still a great teammate. He’ll be back on the floor soon.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.