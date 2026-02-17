Hubert Davis provided an update on star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who suffered a fractured hand in the Tar Heels’ matchup with Miami last week.

Wilson suffered the injury in the Tar Heels’ deflating 75-66 wire-to-wire loss to the Hurricanes. Initially thought to be a sprained wrist, Wilson returned to the game after being subbed out, before being removed once again in the final minutes.

Testing later revealed the fracture, and the university first announced that Wilson would be out "indefinitely.” Nonetheless, Wilson seems to be progressing well in his rehab.

The injury serves as a rather significant blow to UNC’s rotation. Wilson is bar none the Tar Heels’ best player, averaging 19.8 points, and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a block and a steal defensively. Wilson is a projected top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and is on numerous award watch lists for his efforts as a freshman this season.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels were able to win comfortably over Pitt without Wilson, and Henri Veesaar, but if they want to go far in the NCAA Tournament this season, they’ll need Wilson back sooner rather than later.

Davis provides update

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On his radio show, Davis provided an update on the Tar Heels’ star forward and his injury status.

“I think if I said OK, I think he would play with his (splint) on. I think he would.

I mean, he's just … chopping at the bit to come back, because he loved — obviously loves playing. But he loves his teammates, and he loves playing here. Very devastating to get the news,” Davis said.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis also applauded Wilson’s attitude despite the injury, citing his heightened activity on the bench, and in the locker room while he watches from the sideline. The Tar Heels’ head coach also is confident that his star player will be back in action in the near future.

“I didn't see him on the bench, but I've seen highlights.

He was great on the bench. I mean, it was so encouraging. His voice was in the locker room, was in the huddle,” Davis said. “Very easily, Caleb could be within himself and go ‘Woe is me,’ and separate himself from the team because he's hurt. He did the exact opposite. He's in practice,

he’s dribbling with his right hand, he’s in the huddles. What a great example of when things weren't particularly going his way in regards to his hand, he's still a great teammate. He’ll be back on the floor soon.”

