How Seth Trimble Has Sparked UNC in Opening ACC Games

After Seth Trimble suffered a fractured forearm early in the season, the North Carolina's backcourt production was desperate for consistency. While that remains the case, Trimble has been able gain traction quickly upon his return to the lineup, establishing himself as a clear scoring option for the Tar Heels.

In the senior guard's nine-game absence, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar carried North Carolina through the non-conference portion of the schedule. It was good to see the frontcourt's chemistry developing at an elite level, but the Tar Heels needed a reliable third option on offense. As mentioned, Trimble has done just that, providing another element to the offense and highlighting Wilson's strengths on both ends of the court.

With all that being said, let's take a look at how the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard has performed in conference play so far this season.

Evaluating Trimble

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Across North Carolina's two conference contests - against Florida State and SMU - Trimble is averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The efficiency could be better, but the veteran guard was forced into several contested shots against the Mustangs, as the Tar Heels were playing catch-up in the second half, which skews those numbers.

Since Trimble has been back in the fold - four games, he has elevated North Carolina's operation in multiple areas. While speaking with the media following the Tar Heels 71-70 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in late December, head coach Hubert Davis explained what Trimble provides for the team.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it does, it opens things up, gives us versatility to be able to do different things that are specific for each game," Davis said when asked if Trimble opens up on-court play. This game it was — I talked about Devin Royal, but there’s really only one guy on our team that had any chance of getting a stop on Bruce Thornton, and that was Seth [Trimble]."

"Having [Trimble] in the lineup was huge," Davis said. "Obviously, he’s gifted, being able to — I felt like in transition, it’s the first time that we’ve gotten pitch-ahead dunks and lay-ups in a while. So, we’ve got to get back to that because that’s a huge part of our offense, is being able to sprint to the offensive end."

Trimble's impact has extended into conference play and has been one of North Carolina's consistent players against ACC competition. Because of his experience, the guard must lead this team, as the rest of the roster steadily settles in against formidable competition.

