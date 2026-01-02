How Wilson's Film Study Has Elevated His Game

For most teams, the veteran players are the clear leaders on the court and in the locker room. Their actions and how they carry themselves goes a long way in being a good example for the younger players.

Luckily for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they have veteran players who understand the importance of preparation. The Tar Heels also possess a freshman that picked up those tendencies right away.

Caleb Wilson is coming off a performance against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday, which included 22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks. The former five-star recruit led North Carolina to a 79-66 win in its first conference game of the season.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His ability to take over the game was on full display, as the Tar Heels needed an extra boost of energy early in the first half.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Wilson's commitment to film study.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"No, it is," Davis said when asked if film study over the break an assignment was set by the coaching staff. "You know, one of the things that we talk about is having a professional mindset. And, you know, it's not what do you do to put yourself in a position to be successful — it's not just what you do in a game. It's what you do at practice, what do you do before and after practice, how do you take care of your body, what kind of film study do you do."

And Caleb [Wilson] is somebody that I've never seen a freshman do this on his own," Davis said. "I mean, he gets the tapes. He probably already has tape of SMU and probably has already watched games of them. I mean, he's just always in a position of listening and learning. And when you have that type of person that is that talented, that's pretty good."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks the shot of Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) helps defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Having that professional mindset will be important for Wilson, as he will is a lock to be selected in the lottery in the 2026 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, Wilson has already demonstrated tendencies that will serve him well in his career. Despite the dominant start to his career, Wilson acknowleged he still has room to grow, which is why he values watching film. The star freshman discussed this following the Tar Heels' victory over East Carolina last Monday.

"[Seth Trimble] has been telling me that teams really scout you and they are really focused on you, but honestly, I'm sure it will be tougher, but I feel like that is already happening to me," Wilson said. "Like today [Monday], I turned the ball over way too much in the first half, but it was because I didn't look before I was going."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) and guard Thomas Bassong (3) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I watched it on film at halftime, and they were always doubling from the baseline because they knew I was going to spin off [since] I do it every single time because nobody can guard that," Wilson continued. "I am really just learning. Of course, people are going to scout me, but I will be good."

