North Carolina's Top Performances in Win Over Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels improved their record to 13-1 after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 79-66 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was another example of how suffocating the Tar Heels' defense can be during prolonged stretches, which allows them to build comfortable leads.

Per usual, North Carolina struggled out of the gates offensively, but once it settled in, it was an inevitable result for both teams.

With all that being said, here are the top performances for the Tar Heels in their manageable win over the Seminoles.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 22 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) grabs a rebound in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The freshman phenom eclipsed 20 points for the sixth consecutive game, including his 10th 20-point performance of the season, which is the most by any freshman in the country.

At this point, you have to pencil the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward for a double-double every game. With Henri Veesaar being invisible in the first half, Wilson recorded 14 points and nine rebounds in the opening 20 minutes, while shooting 5-of-8 from the field.

In total, Wilson went 9-of-15 from the field and was the main reason North Carolina had a lead heading into halftime. Tuesday proved that the star freshman is capable of carrying the team when the offensive operation is influx.

Wilson can create for himself, utilize his defense to open up the transition, and maneuver out of the double teams, recognizing where his open teammates are. The former five-star recruit is the complete package, and is why the Tar Heels could make a run to the Final Four in March.

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble has unlocked the offense, and as briefly addressed, Veesaar was not at his best in the first half, but that did not matter with Wilson and Trimble picking up the slack.

The veteran guard is a perfect fit with Wilson, as both players excel in transition off of steals and blocks. Both players look to instantly run in those instances, which creates easy shots.

An underrated aspect in Trimble's arsenal is his athleticism and ability breeze past defenders off the dribble. His return to the lineup has been monumental for North Carolina.

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 15 points and 1 rebound

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Evans solely contributed to the scoring department, but that is what was alarming in his most recent outings. In the previous seven games, prior to Tuesday, the Colorado State transfer averaged 3.4 points per game during that span.

Scoring 15 points while shooting 5-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-12 from three-point range, is a major positive. Yes, some of those shots were ill-advised and nowhere close to being made, but the aggressive mindset is what head coach Hubert Davis has been seeking from Evans .

