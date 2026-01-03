How Kyan Evans Turning Corner for Tar Heels

It has not been the dream start to the season for Kyan Evans, who has struggled for the majority of his brief tenure with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

However, Tuesday may have been the turning point for the Colorado State Transfer, as Evans scored 15 points , while shooting 5-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-12 from three-point range.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Kyan Evans (0) react after a missed shot during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After averaging 3.4 points in the previous seven games prior to Tuesday, Evans' performance against the Florida State Seminoles was not on anyone's radar. Well, maybe not anyone outside the locker room.

Evans and head coach Hubert Davis shed light on what potentially led to the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard's breakout on Tuesday night.

Evans' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I just kind of went home, took a look in the mirror, honestly, and just kind of came back with a different mindset," Evans said. "I think I wasn't aggressive just on both ends of the court, and I want to change for the team and for my guys."

Those internal thoughts were matched by Evans' teammates who continued to support the junior point guard through his on-court struggles.

“Kind of everybody just talking to me, just letting me know that they’re with me and they want me to stay aggressive,” Evans said. “I think my teammates are doing a good job of finding me, and I think I’m finding shots. I’ve just got to knock them down."

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“He’s a really good shooter, and you know, my conversations with him are, those are good shots, and I want him to continue to take it," Davis said. “I want him to be confident in his shot.”

Davis' belief in Evans is warranted, as the Kansas City native averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range last season at Colorado State.

It has been well-documented that Evans' success from last season has not transferred over to Chapel Hill, but Davis believes the Tar Heels can utilize the junior guard in multiple ways.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I think one of the things for him is also moving him off the ball and using his ability to shoot the basketball, make plays coming off of flares, wide pins — being able to mix that up for him or put them even more in a better situation to be successful and consistent on offensive end,” Davis said.

That was evident on Tuesday night, as Evans connected on multiple catch-and-shoot three pointers, as defenders left the guard unattended with Caleb Wilson garnering so much attention. Evans took advantage of those opportunities, and there will be plenty more with Wilson continuing to dominate opposition.

