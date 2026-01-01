Key Takeaways from North Carolina’s Bench vs Florida State

In the last month, the North Carolina Tar Heels' bench has emerged as a substantive source of production, playing a role in the team maintaining its stance while Seth Trimble worked his way back from injury.

The bench has also strengthened Hubert Davis' ability to deploy several rotation variances, which have been a factor in the Tar Heels' seven-game winning streak . The 55-year-old head coach has had the luxury of mixing in a couple of second-unit players at a time with the starters, especially two forwards who have been instrumental in the last few weeks.

This narrative was apparent on Tuesday night in North Carolina's 79-66 victory over the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Nov 3, 2025 | Freshman Caleb Wilson against Central Arkansas | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

With all that being said, here is how the Tar Heels bench performed in the win over Florida State.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) passes the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V (6) and guard Thomas Bassong (3) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell's length and athleticism have provided him with extended playing time, specifically with the starting lineup when Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac have failed to make an impact early in games.

That door was opened when Bogavac was proving to be ineffective against Florida State's length on the perimeter. Powell was able to combat that, while adding another element to North Carolina's defense, which evidently stifled the Seminoles, who went 1-of-14 during a stretch in the second half.

Luka Bogavac; Nov. 4, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The sophomore forward plays well off of Seth Trimble and Caleb Wilson, locating vacated spaces along the perimeter. Powell attempted all of his shots from three-point range, hitting 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

If Powell continues to be a defensive disruptor, as he has been in recent games, he will continue to take minutes away from Bogavac or Evans.

Grade: B+

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 4 points and 3 rebounds

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and guard Seth Trimble (7) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Powell's role continuing to evolve and grow, Stevenson was not present on the floor as much as he has been throughout the season. The Alabama transfer played 14 minutes on Tuesday night, but he continues to shine in his role.

Stevenson was a physical and defensive disruptor, clogging the paint when Wilson or Henri Veesaar were forced to extend out to the perimeter on ball screens. Stevenson's ability to rotate and slide into the vacated paint provides flexibility within the defensive assignments.

North Carolina forward Jarin Stevenson shooting a free throw during UNC's 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in an exhibiton game on Oct. 29, 2025. | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Scoring is not going to be part of the equation for the junior forward. His effectiveness on the glass and defense is where his impact will be illustrated.

Grade: B

