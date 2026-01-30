Caleb Wilson Named to Another Prestigious Watch List

Caleb Wilson has been otherworldly for the North Carolina Tar Heels this season, and he finds himself on another midseason award watch list once again.

Earlier this week, Wilson was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. The award is handed out to the country’s most outstanding defensive player in men’s and women’s basketball. So far this season, Wilson has more than earned his distinction on the list.

The standout freshman forward currently leads the Tar Heels in total blocks (28), total steals (32), and defensive rebounds (139). Wilson is averaging 1.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game this season as he has proven himself to be one of college basketball’s top defenders.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s unique skill set

Standing at 6-foot-10, 215 pounds, Wilson possesses a unique skill set that allows him to guard all five positions on the floor. His ability to switch on anyone and shut them down makes him one of the most dynamic defenders in the country.

Wilson is one of five players in the ACC to be named to the list. The others are Duke’s Cam Boozer, and Malia Brown, Syracuse’s William Kyle III, and Miami’s Ernest Udeh Jr.

Wilson hasn’t just been dominant on the defensive side of the ball this season, he’s been just as impactful on offense as well. He’s averaging a team-high 19.9 points per game, shooting 58.8 percent from the field as UNC’s top scoring option in addition to his superb defensive capabilities.

His versatility as a two-way player has caused him to be on numerous mock NBA Draft boards as a top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The former five-star recruit out of high school has lived up to the hype this season, and then some.

UNC currently remains a strong contender to go far in this season’s NCAA Tournament despite a few bumps in the road at the beginning of ACC play. UNC is 16-4 overall, and 4-3 in ACC play. They’ve had some struggles defensively as a team, but their most recent win saw them upset #14 Virginia on the road, providing hope that they can spark a winning streak as the season enters the stretch run.

The Tar Heels will always be considered a dangerous team with Wilson leading the way, and shouldn’t be counted out as yet a team that can embark on a deep NCAA Tournament run by the time March rolls around.

