North Carolina Loses Recent Commit to Big 12 Program

Just days after landing Louisiana Monroe transfer Jonathan Bibbs, the North Carolina Tar Heels witnessed their once-acquired wide receiver flip to Central Florida. It is obviously a disappointing development for the Tar Heels' brass, who had a solid start to the transfer portal process with several additions to the roster.

After redshirting his freshman year, Bibbs caught 26 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns this past season. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout also took 11 carries for 58 yards. He was expected to be a multi-dimensional weapon for North Carolina next season, adding to the firepower headlined by Jordan Shipp and Keeyun Chapman.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after his initial decision to take his talents to Chapel Hill, Bibbs explained why he chose the Tar Heels as the next chapter in football career.

“I signed with [North Carolina] because of the culture, the coaching staff, and the vision they’re building,” Bibbs said. “It felt like the right place for me to grow on and off the field, and I’m excited to be part of what’s coming next.”

What This Means for North Carolina

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Well, that did not end up being the case, as the redshirt sophomore will not be following through with those thoughts he shared on Sunday. This is a major hit to general manager Michael Lombardi, who preached this offseason that North Carolina can convince several players to join the program because of its legendary head coach.

“Well, if you [want to] play for the greatest coach of all time and you [want to] be around a winning program, please enter the [transfer] portal," Lombardi said. “We’ll take you.”

Oct 4, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; ULM Warhawks wide receiver Nic Trujillo (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs (8) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi said. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”

Apparently, that is not a universal sentiment with all players, as Bibbs revoked his commitment to North Carolina to join a team that finished 5-7 and 13th in the Big 12 this past season. It is not a gut punch because Bibbs was a highly touted player who was heavily recruited by multiple elite teams. It does cause the Tar Heels to lose some level of credibility for losing a player just three days after committing to the program.

North Carolina's front office will continue to construct a roster that it feels gives the program the best chance of winning now and in the future.

