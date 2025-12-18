North Carolina Loses Key Defensive Contributor in Transfer Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to be decimated by the transfer portal, with over 15 players announcing their intention to leave the football program this offseason.

Standout pass rusher Tyler Thompson was the latest player to announce his departure from Chapel Hill, as he intends to enter the transfer portal, which opens up on Jan. 2.

Earlier this offseason, general manager Michael Lombardi explained the importance of the transfer portal and that the Tar Heels will have to address some key needs through that avenue.

North Carolina running on the field before its game vs. Stanford; Nov. 8, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

"I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."

So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi said. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It’s the same every year for the National Football League," Lombardi said. "I think we’re accustomed to it, frankly. We now have to answer two questions. You have a scholarship, and you have a revenue share contract — and you have to negotiate the revenue share contract. So value becomes important.”

At that point, there were only a handful of players that had made their intentions clear of leaving the program this offseason. Additionally, Thompson's departure may be the most detrimental loss for North Carolina's defense next season.

Impact of Thompson's Exit

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The redshirt sophomore was one of the Tar Heels' best defensive players in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher totaled 26 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles this season. Thompson also earned an 85.0 PFF grade, which was the highest on the team, and was fourth in the ACC in sacks.

North Carolina's recruiting class was one of the best this offseason, but those additions were supposed to complement established and experienced players. With the number of players that the Tar Heels have lost already, Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick have no choice but to retool through the transfer portal to fill the voids.

What was once a bright offseason has quickly shifted into a nightmare scenario for North Carolina's football program.

