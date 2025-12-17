Breaking Down Kyan Evans’ 2025 Season So Far

The North Carolina Tar Heels' starting lineup predominantly consists of newcomers, as four of the five starters were brought in through the transfer portal.

That avenue of roster building has been instrumental for North Carolina , which has compiled a 10-1 record after defeating East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

While Henri Veesaar and Luka Bogavac have been immediate contributors, Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans has struggled to cement a significant role. The junior guard is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) with the ball as USC Upstate Spartans guard Tyler Smith (0) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Some of those struggles have been magnified by foul trouble, as Evans has picked up three fouls in at least three games this season. That has prevented Evans from hitting his stride, which has held back the Tar Heels' offense in multiple instances.

Here is a review of Evans' performance and impact through the firstthird of the season.

Assessing Evans

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) shoots in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There have been glimpses of what Evans can be for this team, but those have come too few and far between. Things seemed to be turning a corner after Evans' strong start against Georgetown, who was the catalyst for North Carolina establishing firm control in the contest. However, that did not translate against USC Upstate, with the junior guard scoring two points while shooting 1-of-5 from the field.

Following the win over Georgetown, head coach Hubert Davis explained how impactful Evans was in the 81-61 victory against the Hoyas earlier this month.

"I thought the start that [Kyan Evans] had was huge for us," Davis said. "I mean, it's not just the shots that he made. He was confident, he was aggressive, he was on point. It's been five out of eight games where he's gotten into foul trouble, so we've [got to] find a way to keep him out there on the floor."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I really like [Kyan] and Derek [Dixon] on the floor at the same time," Davis continued. "I've always said that I love multiple ball handlers. You can't take us out of our offense. And with those two, with the way that Georgetown was switching defenses, we always had somebody that can handle the basketball and get us into a set and get us organized."

Similarly to Bogavac, Evans' output and effectiveness has been a fluctuating variable throughout the course of the season. With Seth Trimble returning to the lineup in the near future, Evans' spot in the starting lineup could be in jeopardy.

