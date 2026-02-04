Lunardi has Disappointing Update Regarding UNC

North Carolina is playing some of its best basketball all season. UNC is currently on a four-game win streak after a win over Syracuse. After the victory over the Orange, the Tar Heels are officially back in the top five in the ACC standings.

There has been a lot of shake-up in college basketball since last week. Multiple top-10 teams have fallen, and the Tar Heels keep rising. UNC fans have been patiently waiting to see the newest ranking for the Tar Heels in the latest Bracketology.

Here is where UNC currently stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

Last week, when we looked at the projections , UNC was ranked No. 16 in the nation and was ranked a No. 6 seed in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. Since then, the Tar Heels have picked up two wins over Georgia Tech and the Orange. UNC has been dominant as of late.

UNC remains a 6 seed

Unfortunately, another disappointing week when it comes to Bracketology, as Lunardi still has UNC as a No. 6 seed. Since there were a few upsets over the week, UNC was bound to move up to at least a No. 5 seed. Lunardi disagrees, though, and will make UNC wait another week at least.

There was not a lot of movement for any ACC team in the latest Bracketology. Lunardi is currently projecting eight teams from the ACC to make the tournament. Six out of the eight teams have remained in the same seed from last week. Miami and SMU were the two teams that moved, but they both moved down.

Tar Heels must beat Duke

This is the biggest week in UNC’s season. It is Duke week . This week is circled no matter the week or the team’s records. A historic rivalry will have another showdown, and this battle will go down in Chapel Hill. The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 4 in the nation and have only lost one game, which was by one point.

A win over the Blue Devils would certainly boost UNC significantly in Bracketology. The Tar Heels versus the Blue Devils is definitely going to be listed on Lunardi’s games to watch this weekend. This game will do a lot more for UNC regarding seeding.

No matter how the two teams are doing, both teams will be going at each other’s necks. Chapel Hill will be on fire this weekend, and a win over the Blue Devils will boost UNC up in seeding.

Check back here every week for an update on UNC’s projection in the NCAA Tournament.

