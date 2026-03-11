North Carolina Must Impress Selection Committee in ACC Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering the ACC tournament with a bad taste in their mouth, as they ended the regular season with a blowout loss against the Duke Blue Devils this past weekend at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

A silver lining for the Tar Heels is that they are the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament , which means that they have a double bye and are not required to play until the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7)

With all of that being said, here is why North Carolina needs a strong outing in the ACC tournament.

Confidence Builder

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket

As mentioned, the Tar Heels suffered a loss against the Blue Devils in disheartening fashion, as they allowed a 30-6 run in the second half.

"We were able to crawl back [early in the second half] and our cohesiveness on the court, at times, and the way that we showed that we can control that rebounding battle is going to be huge going into next week," Seth Trimble said. "That's what lost us this game today (Saturday). The effort needs to be better in the rebounding battle. [Duke] killed us in the second half, and it's something that just can't happen."

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3)

"We weren't able to get out in transition because we weren't getting any stops," Derek Dixon continued. "So, we were playing against a set defense every time down the floor. We have to be better at taking care of the ball. Like I said, we have to get shots up in order to win."

As Trimble and Dixon explained, the Tar Heels must improve in multiple facets, since the second half against Duke was the last time North Carolina played in live game action. The first few minutes of the quarterfinals will be monumental for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44)

Improve Seeding in NCAA Tournament

In the latest projections, North Carolina was listed as a six-seed, which is disappointing considering how good the Tar Heels have been over the last month. However, Caleb Wilson's absence exposed the Tar Heels' shortcomings against Duke. If North Carolina wants to be considered as a legitimate team in the NCAA tournament, what it showcases in the ACC tournament is monumental.

It is unlikely, but if the Tar Heels could beat the Blue Devils in the semifinals on Friday night, assuming both teams advance to that point, it would do wonders for North Carolina. If the Tar Heels were able to pull off the tall task of winning the ACC tournament, they could rise to a four-seed on Selection Sunday.