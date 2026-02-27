Why Veesaar Believes Sky’s Limit for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are capable of orchestrating a deep run in the NCAA tournament, as the roster is littered with high-end talent. Center Henri Veesaar is one of the key pieces to the team's success, and he is confident that this team can achieve great things in the next month.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) and center Henri Veesaar (13) react during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“I think the biggest thing that we have to do, and what I feel like we have struggled with a little bit, is just being able to play consistently and following the coaches and their plan consistently," Veesaar said. "Where everybody does their job and is willing to follow the plan, and we play more disciplined and we’re communicating."

“Because I feel like against Louisville, we did a really good job on defense, talking and being communicative that we haven’t done in other games, because we didn’t mess up as many switches, we didn’t mess up our coverages," Veesaar continued.

“So just being able to do that, I feel like it’s taken us from this level to the next level, and that’s the biggest part," Veesaar said. "But as a team, we just need to be able to lock in every single game and build .”

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) slap hands during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One obvious long-term question

North Carolina's long-term success hinges on Caleb Wilson , who has missed the last four games with a fractured hand. Veesaar spoke glowingly of the freshman phenom.

“Playing with Caleb [Wilson], he’s just such a smart player, and obviously he’s uber-talented, where he’s super quick, he’s got the athleticism where they have to put two on him, so it kind of opens up a lot for everybody else," Veesaar said.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“I feel like now, normally, when we’re playing against teams, they double only Caleb [Wilson] in the post, because it’s hard to double both guys, because otherwise you’re going to be constant in rotation," Veesaar continued. "But last game, Caleb was out, and I was like, ‘Oh, now they’re doubling me.’ I got the ball, one dribble, and I got two on me all the time. So, it definitely makes a difference."

“Caleb [Wilson] is such a good passer as well, high and low," Veesaar said. "He sees the passes, he can seal. I can find him for easy layups, because they normally have a four on him that he’s going to be taller and bigger and more athletic than, so I can just kind of throw it over top and he can just catch it and dunk it or just lay it up easily.”

