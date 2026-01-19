UNC Making Early Progress With Talented 2028 Quarterback

Over the past few days, college football programs across the country have shifted their focus from the chaos of the 2026 transfer portal window back to the high school recruiting trail as they continue to target some of the nation's top prospects.

While North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff's primary recruiting focus is on the 2027 cycle, the Tar Heels have also made progress with several prospects in future classes, including a talented 2028 quarterback.

Tar Heels Standing Out to 2028 Quarterback

In the last few weeks, North Carolina has been making progress with Ryan Brochu, a 2028 quarterback prospect from York Comprehensive High School in York, South Carolina.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Although the Tar Heels still haven’t officially offered him, Brochu was previously offered by UNC’s new offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, when he was at Arkansas. Brochu recently told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that he still talks with Petrino often.

In addition to his relationship with Petrino, Brochu also told Gorney that he’s close with Frantzy Jourdian, the Tar Heels' assistant director of player personnel. Given his connections to the staff, UNC will likely be a contender in his recruitment.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

At this time, Brochu doesn’t have a star rating from Rivals or 247Sports, but he’s a talented player who’s drawn interest from several programs. In addition to Arkansas, he holds offers from Kentucky, Miami (OH), Maryland, Southern Miss, and Marshall.

While Brochu is still a raw prospect, he has the size at 6’4” and 220 pounds, along with the arm to play at the Power Four level. He wasn’t the full-time starter at York Comprehensive in 2025, throwing for only 339 yards, according to MaxPreps. Still, if he continues to develop over the next few seasons, he should be among the top quarterback recruits in the 2028 class.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As of right now, Brochu doesn’t have any visits scheduled for the offseason. Given that he’s from South Carolina, the Tar Heels should look to get him on campus in Chapel Hill at some point in the coming months to solidify their position in his recruitment.

It's still very early in Brochu's process, and several programs will likely be involved in the coming months, so building a relationship with him now should benefit the Tar Heels in the long run.

While it remains to be seen whether the Tar Heels will make a push for Brochu, given his relationship with Pretrino and his ties to the area, it would make sense for UNC to remain in the mix for the young quarterback throughout the 2028 cycle.

