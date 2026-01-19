UNC Making Early Progress With Talented 2028 Quarterback
Over the past few days, college football programs across the country have shifted their focus from the chaos of the 2026 transfer portal window back to the high school recruiting trail as they continue to target some of the nation's top prospects.
While North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff's primary recruiting focus is on the 2027 cycle, the Tar Heels have also made progress with several prospects in future classes, including a talented 2028 quarterback.
Tar Heels Standing Out to 2028 Quarterback
In the last few weeks, North Carolina has been making progress with Ryan Brochu, a 2028 quarterback prospect from York Comprehensive High School in York, South Carolina.
Although the Tar Heels still haven’t officially offered him, Brochu was previously offered by UNC’s new offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, when he was at Arkansas. Brochu recently told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that he still talks with Petrino often.
In addition to his relationship with Petrino, Brochu also told Gorney that he’s close with Frantzy Jourdian, the Tar Heels' assistant director of player personnel. Given his connections to the staff, UNC will likely be a contender in his recruitment.
At this time, Brochu doesn’t have a star rating from Rivals or 247Sports, but he’s a talented player who’s drawn interest from several programs. In addition to Arkansas, he holds offers from Kentucky, Miami (OH), Maryland, Southern Miss, and Marshall.
While Brochu is still a raw prospect, he has the size at 6’4” and 220 pounds, along with the arm to play at the Power Four level. He wasn’t the full-time starter at York Comprehensive in 2025, throwing for only 339 yards, according to MaxPreps. Still, if he continues to develop over the next few seasons, he should be among the top quarterback recruits in the 2028 class.
As of right now, Brochu doesn’t have any visits scheduled for the offseason. Given that he’s from South Carolina, the Tar Heels should look to get him on campus in Chapel Hill at some point in the coming months to solidify their position in his recruitment.
It's still very early in Brochu's process, and several programs will likely be involved in the coming months, so building a relationship with him now should benefit the Tar Heels in the long run.
While it remains to be seen whether the Tar Heels will make a push for Brochu, given his relationship with Pretrino and his ties to the area, it would make sense for UNC to remain in the mix for the young quarterback throughout the 2028 cycle.
