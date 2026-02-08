UNC in the Mix For 3-Star 2027 Athlete

The past month has been a whirlwind for North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff. The Tar Heels have been working tirelessly on the high school recruiting trail as they continue to make progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class.

UNC is currently in contention for several talented 2027 prospects, including a three-star defensive back from Florida who recently highlighted the Tar Heels as one of the schools that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Tar Heels Standing Out to Three-Star Defensive Back

Last month, UNC extended an offer to Jayvon Dawson, a three-star defensive back from Santaluces Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida.

UNC was the sixth Power Four school to offer him, joining Maryland, Georgia, Purdue, NC State, and Pitt. Since offering Dawson, the Tar Heels have actively pursued him and have emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment.

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin, Dawson highlighted UNC as one of the programs standing out in his recruitment. He noted that he has a strong relationship with linebackers coach Ty Nichols and is looking into a potential spring visit with the Tar Heels.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

“The relationship [with Nichols] is going great,” Dawson told Benjamin. “He just sent me a spring practice date, too. I have to talk to my people about it, but it’s going great. He’s showing that he has an interest in me.”

Dawson is an intriguing prospect and one of the most versatile players in the 2027 class. Standing 6’3” and weighing 190 pounds, he’s listed as a safety by most recruiting sites, though some project him to play linebacker and/or EDGE at the next level as well.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He would be a solid addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 730 overall player in the country, the No. 79 safety, and the No. 83 prospect in the state of Florida.

Although Dawson appears interested in UNC, several other programs are actively pursuing him. He’s expected to visit Georgia in March, and Maryland, LSU, Rutgers, and USF are also in the running to land the young athlete.

Still, if Belichick and his staff can continue to make progress and strengthen their relationship with Dawson in the coming months, as well as solidify a visit date for him this spring, the Tar Heels should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 class.

