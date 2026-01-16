UNC Making Progress with Elite In-State 2027 Linebacker

Under head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi, North Carolina has recently been among the most active programs in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Tar Heels continue targeting some of the top prospects in the class.

UNC hosted a Junior Day last weekend, and several talented local 2027 prospects were in attendance, including a four-star in-state linebacker who appears to be very interested in UNC.

Four-Star 2027 Linebacker Shows Interst in UNC

One of the prospects in attendance for UNC's Junior Day last weekend was Aroson (AJ) Randle, a four-star linebacker from Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have been pursuing Randle for several months, initially extending him an offer in October. His recent trip to Chapel Hill was the third visit he’s taken with UNC, and afterward, he spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons about the experience.

Prospects on campus for the Junior Day watched UNC’s basketball win over Wake Forest on Jan. 10. Randle told Simmons that the game was the highlight of his trip and that he also spoke with both Belichick and assistant director of player personnel Andrew Blaylock.

North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, left, with assistant directer of player personnel Andrew Blaylock, right, at the Tabor Academy vs. Milton Academy game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Walking on the court and experiencing the atmosphere outside of football was a highlight," Randle told Simmons. "Getting to chop it up with Coach Blaylock was great. We talked about some personal things and not just football. I talked to Coach Belichick too."

Regarding where the Tar Heels stand in his recruitment, Randle told Simmons that although UNC offered him relatively late in his process, he likes the culture Belichick is building and that the school is close to his home in Garner.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Coach Belichick is trying to build a culture," Randle told Simmons. "They came in a little late, so he is trying to find the players and build that culture. He’s starting to get the guys he wants. What helps my interest in them is it being close to home and close to family.”

While UNC will face competition from several other schools for Randle, the four-star would be a massive addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class if they’re able to land him. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 326 overall player nationally, the No. 24 linebacker, and the No. 12 prospect in North Carolina.

As of right now, Ranlde doesn’t have a commitment date, but it’s clear that the Tar Heels are emerging as a serious contender to land him.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !