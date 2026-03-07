Right before their final game of the regular season against No. 1 Duke, the North Carolina Tar Heels got the worst news possible, as Caleb Wilson suffered a broken thumb during a workout this week and underwent season-ending surgery.

Wilson had been recovering from a fractured wrist he suffered in early February against Miami. The injury had kept him out for the previous six games — in which the Tar Heels went 5-1 — and he appeared to be inching closer to a return. That was until he suffered this new injury, which now ends his freshman season.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Lone Season at UNC

In what will likely be his only season as a Tar Heel, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a block and a steal on defense. Wilson leads the team in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals per game.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson projects to be a top 5 pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft with his ability to impact a game on both ends of the floor. His freshman campaign at UNC was one of the best in the entire country, and his efforts will be rewarded at the next level this summer.

His latest injury couldn’t come at a worse time for the Tar Heels. Not only are they losing their best player, but their ceiling for the remainder of the season and beyond will be drastically affected by this injury. They’ve managed to survive Wilson’s initial absence, but embarking on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament without him will be incredibly difficult.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC is massive underdogs in their final regular season game against #1 Duke on the road, so they’ll be looking to prove they can still be a team to watch with a strong performance against the top team in the land.

UNC’s Depth Will Be Key

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

UNC has gotten solid contributions from the likes of Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High, Jonathan Powell, Seth Trimble, and others in light of Wilson’s absence, but now the Tar Heels will need to lean on those players, along with Henri Veesaar, to remain a threat.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) blocks the shot from Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With Selection Sunday inching closer, the Tar Heels will hope to salvage what was once a promising season, even without Wilson on the floor. It certainly won’t be easy, but the Tar Heels have enough talent capable of earning some massive NCAA Tournament wins if they can earn a favorable seed.