Caleb Wilson’s Injury Affects UNC’s Ceiling in Major Way
Right before their final game of the regular season against No. 1 Duke, the North Carolina Tar Heels got the worst news possible, as Caleb Wilson suffered a broken thumb during a workout this week and underwent season-ending surgery.
Wilson had been recovering from a fractured wrist he suffered in early February against Miami. The injury had kept him out for the previous six games — in which the Tar Heels went 5-1 — and he appeared to be inching closer to a return. That was until he suffered this new injury, which now ends his freshman season.
Wilson’s Lone Season at UNC
In what will likely be his only season as a Tar Heel, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a block and a steal on defense. Wilson leads the team in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals per game.
Wilson projects to be a top 5 pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft with his ability to impact a game on both ends of the floor. His freshman campaign at UNC was one of the best in the entire country, and his efforts will be rewarded at the next level this summer.
His latest injury couldn’t come at a worse time for the Tar Heels. Not only are they losing their best player, but their ceiling for the remainder of the season and beyond will be drastically affected by this injury. They’ve managed to survive Wilson’s initial absence, but embarking on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament without him will be incredibly difficult.
UNC is massive underdogs in their final regular season game against #1 Duke on the road, so they’ll be looking to prove they can still be a team to watch with a strong performance against the top team in the land.
UNC’s Depth Will Be Key
UNC has gotten solid contributions from the likes of Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High, Jonathan Powell, Seth Trimble, and others in light of Wilson’s absence, but now the Tar Heels will need to lean on those players, along with Henri Veesaar, to remain a threat.
With Selection Sunday inching closer, the Tar Heels will hope to salvage what was once a promising season, even without Wilson on the floor. It certainly won’t be easy, but the Tar Heels have enough talent capable of earning some massive NCAA Tournament wins if they can earn a favorable seed.
