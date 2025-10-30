UNC's Jaydon Young on Second Half Adjustments vs. WSSU
North Carolina guard Jaydon Young spoke to the media following the Tar Heels' 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in an exhibition game on Wednesday night.
Below are the video of Young discussing the game and a partial transcript.
On first half struggles…
Definitely first time in the Dean Dome for an actual game. It was some nervousness thrown in there, but after I hit my first one, I was good. First half was a little struggle, but part of basketball.
You guys as a collective team shot it better in that second half. Obviously the BYU game was kind of a struggle. First half today. Second half, you guys got it going. What do you think kind of allowed you guys to, you know, kind of pick up the rhythm.
Coach (Hubert Davis) was preaching energy and effort. I don't think we played as hard as we could have in the first half. Second half, I think our approach was a little more serious, a little more professional. So I think that's what it was.
You mentioned that in the first half, Winston-Salem State managed to keep it close. What do you think specifically prevented you guys from maintaining your energy and effort, as you mentioned?
I mean, I think we'll get everybody's best shot. So I think that played a part of it. And then for us, honestly, I don't know what that was, to be honest, bad basketball, but I think we responded well second half. So yeah, just fought back.
What do you think allowed you guys to get so many good looks? You guys shot a lot of wide open shots throughout the second half.
Playing faster, being able to get out of transition, making the right play for our teammates. Think it was no selfishness, really. Yeah, just getting down here playing faster and then making the right play for him.
Between now and Monday. What's one thing you guys are going to focus on?
I will say everything overall, really execution wise, on offense and defense, I think we could pay a little more attention to details and stuff like that. But outside of that, I think we'll take everything pretty everything pretty serious.
On Caleb Wilson’s dunk…
I remember stretching the arm out, like, I'm like, no way he dumps that from that far. But Caleb, freak athlete, so it wasn't too surprising, but just the way he did it was crazy. I guess what he kind of makes performance all around.
