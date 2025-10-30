Jarin Stevenson Opens Up After Win vs. Winston-Salem State
North Carolina forward Jarin Stevenson spoke to the media following the Tar Heels' 95-53 victory over Winston-Salem State.
The full video is below along with some quotes that were said about Stevenson.
Caleb Wilson
You mentioned the challenges of, you know, playing with another seven footer, but also with Jared out there, that's another guy, 610 you know, what's it like, kind of playing with those two big guys? And also, we have to say about Jared performance tonight?
It's definitely fun. You know, you don't have as much pressure to rebound and to do all the dirty, nasty things, but you know, you still have to go out there and pose your will and find a way to impact the game. So it's definitely."
"Be fun, but it's also definitely challenging mentally and physically, because, you know, you have to do something different than what you've usually been doing. I feel like Jaren had a great game today. You know, he's a great player, and I feel like he's really underrated. As long as Jaren keeps playing like he playing, he's gonna be a great player, and he already is, really.
Hubert Davis
Jarin hit a few threes in the second half and defended well against a much smaller perimeter player in the first half. Does his versatility add a dimension to the team you haven't had before?
Well, I mean, he, he's, you know, his ability with his size, he really can guard one through five. So it gives us the versatility on the defensive end to be able to do different things because of his ability to be able to do that. Unfortunately, where I found out that he could do that was against us last year on our job.
And so, you know, he does a really nice job of getting around screens, and he can move his feet, he's disciplined defensively, and he can also rebound the basketball. I was really happy with him being able to hit some shots in the second half. We've got to get him more. I've got to get him more shots.
And just because he's just so talented on the offensive end as well, and so just being intentional to make sure that he's getting enough looks on offensive end.
On Jarin Stevenson's skill set...
I like, I like four level scores, guys that can shoot from three mid range, shot at the right time by the right people. I like layups and dunks, and I like getting fouled and getting to the free throw line. And so when you think of Jarin, and he's a guy that can do that, and I want to take advantage of everything that he can bring to the table on both ends of the floor. And so that includes being a four level score on the offensive end.
