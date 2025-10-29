Five-Star SF Maximo Adams Recaps UNC Visit
With only one visit left, North Carolina knows it's time to go all-in on Maximo Adams. The five-star player would be head coach Hubert Davis's first recruit in the Class of 2026. He's struck out a few times this season, but this is a target he can't afford to miss.
Adams will be visiting with Duke on November 8, a team that has stolen plenty of recruits from Davis and UNC in the past. This time around, Davis is hoping he made enough of an impact on Adams that his decision in a few weeks won't be a no-brainer.
Maximo Adams Breaks Down His Visit With The Tar Heels
While he didn't spend the whole weekend at UNC, Adams got quite a lot accomplished. Between breakfast, his photo shoot, practice, film studies, and dinner, Adams and his mother, aunt, and agent came home with a lot to think about.
When Adams attended practice, one player he kept an eye on was the critically acclaimed Caleb Wilson: "I was looking at Caleb Wilson, because that’s who coach said I remind him of as far as fitting their style of play," Adams told Rivals' Sherrel McMillan.
He later discussed who stood out most at practice, to which Adams had a surprising response, "Coach Davis actually did, you know? I didn’t know he was so active and so high energy coaching wise. And also Caleb Wilson, he was talking a lot on defense and was very active. He definitely gets it, like how to play the right way."
Adams Praises Coach Davis
"I love how he interacts with the players," Adams said. "He’s very energetic and engages a lot with them. And then he’s just a super cool dude. Like we talked about stuff outside of basketball like other sports and life things. It was great having a lot of good conversations."
Davis may be no Roy Williams, though he's doing everything in his power to continue his legacy. UNC began to turn things around last season, and Davis knows that Adams could be a huge part of the team's immediate future.
"He (Davis) said I’m a unique player because I can play multiple positions. He likes that I’m versatile and said that makes me a great fit for their system," Adams said.
When it came time to watch film, Adams and Davis shared a similar mindset. Even though he's listed as a small forward, Admas considers himself a 2 through 4, "that can shoot the ball, play in the post, handle, bring the ball up the court… a positionless player."
Knowing Davis was along those same lines, it may have increased Adams stock with the team. While he still has plenty to think about, especially with his upcoming Duke visit, UNC has certainly made things interesting.
