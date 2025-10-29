Debut Success for Caleb Wilson, But Critics Aren’t Convinced
North Carolina has one of the top freshmen in the country and a future lottery pick in Caleb Wilson.
The former five-star recruit was ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in Georgia. As a senior, Wilson averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School to its first state championship.
Wilson posted a double-double in his debut, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He also made an impact on defense, recording three blocks and a steal. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Wilson dominated both ends of the court.
“I think there are a number of things that I liked out of this — on and off the court,” North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said about Wilson. “Having the rhythm and routine of going on the road, traveling, staying in hotels, meetings, shootaround, film — all those things in preparation for the upcoming season — and then playing a quality opponent such as BYU.”
While Wilson had a great debut, there are some who still don’t think he is among the best freshmen in the ACC.
The Field of 68 Isn't as High on the Carolina Freshman
The Field of 68, an independent media network that focuses on college basketball and is now a part of On3, put out its Preseason Top 10 ACC Freshmen List. Wilson was ranked No. 5 on the Field of 68’s preseason list of top ACC freshmen.
Above him are Duke's Cameroon Boozer, Louisville point guard Mikel Brown Jr., Virginia Tech guard/forward Neoklis Avdalas and Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder.
Many observers—particularly North Carolina fans—believe he should be slotted at No. 2, just behind Cameron Boozer, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
One fan mentioned that Wilson looked just as good as BYU's AJ Dybantsa, the projected No. 1 pick for the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, in the preseason game.
I don't agree with it either for several different reasons.
For starters, Caleb Wilson is the projected No. 8 selection in ESPN's mock draft for the 2026 NBA Draft. The only two freshmen ahead of him are Boozer (No. 3) and Brown (No. 5). Avadalas and De Ridders aren't even ranked. However, Avadalas is ranked as the No. 26 prospect in The Athletic's 2026 NBA Mock Draft.
If several NBA Draft insiders believe Wilson is a lottery pick and see him play in person as well, there is no reason Wilson should be lower than three.
Another argument against Wilson being ranked No. 5 is his strong all-around performance against one of the nation’s top teams, while Avdalas, Brown and De Ridders all struggled in their respective preseason games.
Advalas scored 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting (30.7 percent) and made just one of eight three-point attempts (12.5 percent), finishing with five rebounds and three assists in an 83-81 loss to Duquesne, a mid-major program.
Brown struggled in his debut, scoring 10 points but making just two of 15 shots—both from three-point range, where he went 2-for-10—in a 90-82 loss to No. 19 Kansas.
De Ridders had a quiet game, finishing two-for-six from the field with eight points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. While his performance was better than the others, it still fell short of Wilson’s standout showing.
