Seth Trimble Discusses Impact of Win on Senior Night

Another home game, another win for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who defeated the Clemson Tigers 67-63 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

It was also on senior night , which added more significance to the win. Senior guard Seth Trimble struggled, recording nine points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; The crowd reacts after North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) hits a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Trimble spoke on what the mindset was heading into Tuesday night's game.

Trimble's Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

"Just to get another win, just to get another win, winning there is hard," Trimble said. "It's a very historic venue, and they have a great home court advantage. But, I mean, you look at history, if there's one team that can go in there and get a win, it's North Carolina."

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard has spent his entire collegiate career at North Carolina , which is not a common thing nowadays with NIL and the player movement in the transfer portal. Trimble spoke on his development as a player and growth as a person during his four years in Chapel Hill.

"I've become a man here, I wasn't when I got here, everything that I've learned, everything the coaches have taught me, the lessons I've learned from people outside of Carolina basketball, and the adversity I faced has allowed me just to become a man and just to grow up," Trimble said.

"So, I'm extremely thankful for it. I wouldn't want this thing any other way. I'm talking like it's over. I know there's a lot more basketball to be played, but this place, the Dean Smith Center, I mean, it's just, it's my forever home."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center.

Trimble continued to reflect on his time at North Carolina, going through all the emotions of what the last four years have meant for him.

"The first thing that comes to mind is just how grateful I am for all the experiences, all the failures, all the success I've had in the last four years," Trimble said. "I mean, every single experience and every little thing has shaped me into the man I am today. And I'm so, so grateful for it and I'm very, very glad I didn't run, because this adversity has built me to be a man that I just couldn't see myself being years ago. So I'm so glad I stuck it out, and I'm so glad I got to have a senior night with North Carolina."