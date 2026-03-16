UNC March Madness History: Record, Titles, Final Four Appearances, Best Highlights
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are going dancing. They’ll be the 6th seed in the South Region and will square off with the 11-seed, VCU Rams, on March 19.
UNC will certainly be up to the task in this tournament, playing without their best player, Caleb Wilson, thanks to season-ending thumb surgery. He led the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4) during his freshman season.
Nonetheless, the Tar Heels will look to add to their long, historic March Madness resume this year. Here’s a look at what UNC will be carrying into the NCAA Tournament this season.
NCAA Tournament Appearances
Entering this season’s tournament, the Tar Heels hold a 134-51 record all-time in the tournament. This year will mark their 56th appearance, which is the second-most all-time behind Kentucky (62). Their 134 wins are tied for the most all-time, also with Kentucky.
The Tar Heels have a knack for going on deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four an NCAA-record 21 times, with their most recent appearance coming in 2022. They’ve also been to the championship game 12 times, tied for the most all-time with Kentucky and UCLA.
Those deep runs have resulted in six National Championships, tied for third all-time. The most recent of those titles came in 2017.
Best Highlights
UNC is no stranger to iconic moments in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at some of their most notable moments in the history of the program.
Michael Jordan’s title-sealing shot in 1982
In the 1982 National Championship against Georgetown, Michael Jordan drilled a game-winning jumper with 15 seconds remaining to seal the 63-62 victory, and give historic head coach Dean Smith his first national title.
UNC Upsets Duke in 2022 Final Four
In what was Coach K’s final game as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, UNC defeated Duke in the 2022 Final Four by a score of 81-77 on the heels of Caleb Love’s 28-point game. UNC would go on to lose 72-69 to Kansas in the National Championship game, but at the very least, they got the last laugh against their bitter ACC rival.
UNC Wins 2017 National Title After Dramatic Loss the Year Before
UNC was heartbroken at the hands of Villanova’s Kris Jenkins in the 2016 National Championship. Jenkins hit arguably the most iconic shot in college basketball history, nailing a three-pointer at the buzzer to deliver a crushing blow to UNC and its fans.
They would get their get-back the following season, defeating Gonzaga 71-65 in the 2017 National Championship to earn their sixth title in program history, and the third of Roy Williams’ 18-season tenure as head coach of North Carolina.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.