UNC March Madness History: Record, Titles, Final Four Appearances, Best Highlights

The North Carolina Tar Heels are going dancing. They’ll be the 6th seed in the South Region and will square off with the 11-seed, VCU Rams, on March 19.

UNC will certainly be up to the task in this tournament, playing without their best player, Caleb Wilson, thanks to season-ending thumb surgery. He led the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4) during his freshman season.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels will look to add to their long, historic March Madness resume this year. Here’s a look at what UNC will be carrying into the NCAA Tournament this season.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

NCAA Tournament Appearances

Entering this season’s tournament, the Tar Heels hold a 134-51 record all-time in the tournament. This year will mark their 56th appearance, which is the second-most all-time behind Kentucky (62). Their 134 wins are tied for the most all-time, also with Kentucky.

The Tar Heels have a knack for going on deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four an NCAA-record 21 times, with their most recent appearance coming in 2022. They’ve also been to the championship game 12 times, tied for the most all-time with Kentucky and UCLA.

Jan 14, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks former head coach Roy Williams looks on from the stands during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Those deep runs have resulted in six National Championships, tied for third all-time. The most recent of those titles came in 2017.

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Best Highlights

UNC is no stranger to iconic moments in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at some of their most notable moments in the history of the program.

Michael Jordan’s title-sealing shot in 1982

In the 1982 National Championship against Georgetown, Michael Jordan drilled a game-winning jumper with 15 seconds remaining to seal the 63-62 victory, and give historic head coach Dean Smith his first national title.

Mar 29, 1982; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Michael Jordan (23) shoots against Georgetown Hoyas center Patrick Ewing (33) during the 1982 Final Four Championship at the Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

UNC Upsets Duke in 2022 Final Four

In what was Coach K’s final game as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, UNC defeated Duke in the 2022 Final Four by a score of 81-77 on the heels of Caleb Love’s 28-point game. UNC would go on to lose 72-69 to Kansas in the National Championship game, but at the very least, they got the last laugh against their bitter ACC rival.

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) and teammates react after guard Puff Johnson (14) sustained an apparent injury in a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC Wins 2017 National Title After Dramatic Loss the Year Before

UNC was heartbroken at the hands of Villanova’s Kris Jenkins in the 2016 National Championship. Jenkins hit arguably the most iconic shot in college basketball history, nailing a three-pointer at the buzzer to deliver a crushing blow to UNC and its fans.

They would get their get-back the following season, defeating Gonzaga 71-65 in the 2017 National Championship to earn their sixth title in program history, and the third of Roy Williams’ 18-season tenure as head coach of North Carolina.