UNC Offers Trio of 2027 Florida Defensive Linemen
In this story:
Over the past few days, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail as the Tar Heels continue to make progress with some of the top prospects in the class.
While the Tar Heels have already been targeting hundreds of 2027 prospects, they recently started pursuing several additional recruits, including extending offers to three defensive linemen from Florida on Friday.
Tar Heels OfferThree Florida Defensive Lineman
On Jan. 16, UNC extended offers to three 2027 defensive lineman recruits from Florida: Maleek Lee, a four-star at Booker High School; Errol Demontagnac, a three-star at Seffner High School; and Kaleb Exume, a three-star at Brande River High School.
All three prospects are talented and would be excellent additions to UNC’s 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at Lee, Demontagnac, and Exume, along with where the Tar Heels currently stand in their recruitments.
More on Maleek Lee
Lee is among the top players in the 2027 class and holds offers from 10 Division I programs. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 357 overall player nationally, the No. 40 defensive lineman, and the No. 36 prospect from Florida.
As of right now, Lee’s recruitment is wide open. With the Tar Heels now offering him, Belichick and company should have plenty of time to make significant progress in his recruitment over the next few months before he begins narrowing his decision.
More on Errol Demontagnac
Demontagnac’s recruitment has steadily gained momentum, as he has now earned four Power Four offers since May. He’s a talented recruit, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 720 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 78 defensive lineman, and the No. 74 prospect from Florida.
With Demontagnac only holding six offers, Belichick and his staff should be able to make a strong early impression on him, which should help the Tar Heels down the line as his recruitment progresses.
More on Kaleb Exume
Exume is a relatively under-recruited prospect, but he has the talent to play at the Division I level. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 819 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 91 defensive lineman, and the No. 88 prospect in Florida.
The Tar Heels are just the third Power Four school to offer Exume, and they should be able to establish themselves as a contender for the three-star defensive lineman in the coming days if they make an early push for him.
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.