UNC Players, Coaches Remember Trimble’s Game-Winner

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Duke Blue Devils 71-68 on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, and the ending of the game was fitting. In his final home game against Duke, senior guard Seth Trimble hit the game-winning shot with 0.4 second remaining.

Following the game, players and coaches from both sides provided their thoughts on the shot and what it meant.

Hubert Davis Happy for Trimble

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"He was the one. Because, during this time of NIL and transfer portal, having a kid as accomplished as Seth to stay at one school for four years," Davis said. "That shot was made by the perfect person at the right time. He's deserving of being remembered forever because of the commitment and the devotion that he's made to his teammates, to this program, to this university, to his community. Couldn't have gone to a better person."

The 55-year-old head coach broke down how the play materialized, which included using Caleb Wilson as a distraction to open up space for Trimble.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) prepares to pass to guard Seth Trimble (7) (not pictured) as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and guard Caleb Foster (1) and guard Isaiah Evans (3) converge on him in the final seconds of the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There were a number of options. It was a play that we can run side out of bounds and we can also run half-court," Davis said. "Usually a half-court, but we can run it side out of bounds. And so, we wanted to get something to the basket. Derek was able to do that."

"We love putting Caleb [Wilson] in ball screens and rim running and rolling towards the basket," Davis continued. "It's a nice luxury to have a big like Henri that can pop in those situations, and we work on this. One of the options is if the defender comes in, it's skip to the corner, opposite corner, and Derek [Dixon's] pass was amazing."

Trimble Was Confident in His Shot

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates at the end of the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I knew it was good. I had my little fadeaway," Trimble said. "It’s like a little old man fadeaway that I had. That was the ‘I knew it was good fadeaway.’ So, I mean, I knew it was good, good to see it go through the rim, and just to hear the crowd erupt was surreal.”

Wilson's Thought Process on Final Play

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I just saw it going in honestly. I saw somebody right in front of me and I knew he was [going to] be wide open," Wilson said. "So, I was just down there trying to see if I needed an offensive rebound. I usually know when it’s going in by looking."

Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer Gives the Tar Heels Credit

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“We had a breakdown on the switch, and then we just collapsed," Scheyer explained. "You’ve got to give Trimble credit to knock that down. And you’ve got to give Dixon a lot of credit for that pass that he made. That’s a heck of a pass, and he had really good poise in that moment. And obviously you’ve got to have the confidence to knock it down, and Trimble did that.”

To keep up with North Carolina's high-paced news and updates, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !