UNC Must Use These 2 Keys to Knock Off Duke

North Carolina is set to take on nemesis Duke tonight. This is obviously a big game every time these two match up, but something different is in the air tonight.

The Blue Devils have defeated the Tar Heels in the last three head-to-head matchups. UNC has all the motivation in the world to knock off its archrival in Chapel Hill. The battle will go down tonight, and who will walk out with bragging rights is in the balance.

Here are two strategies UNC can use to knock off Duke.

UNC must win frontcourt matchup

Both teams rely heavily on their respective frontcourts and get over 34 points combined a night from each duo. It will be two star freshmen, Caleb Wilson versus Cameron Boozer, and Henri Veesaar versus Patrick Ngongba.

Wilson and Boozer both lead their team in four out of five of the major statistical categories. Both players have very similar numbers, but get buckets in different ways. Boozer is a bully down low and is a man among boys. He is 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds and plays like every bit of it. Wilson uses his freakish athleticism and his dominant rim runs.

Ngongba is averaging 11 points and six rebounds this season. His presence is felt on the defensive end, as he is the only Blue Devil who averages over a block per game. Veesaar is a much more skilled offensive player than Ngongba is. He averages 17 points a game while shooting 46% from deep.

The winner of the frontcourt battle will increase its team’s chances exponentially. Veesaar will need to draw Ngongba out of the paint with his shooting and passing ability, while the UNC role players take advantage. Wilson and Boozer will get theirs, but how hard they have to work for it is what matters.

Knock down 3s

UNC has not been the greatest three-point shooting team this season, but it must shoot well from deep if it wants to knock off the Blue Devils. The Tar Heels have to start out of the gates quickly and not let the Blue Devils take control early on.

The Tar Heels are 10-1 when they have multiple players hit multiple 3s. This is a huge indicator of what UNC must succeed in. Derek Dixon, Seth Trimble, Luka Bogavac and Veesaar all must pitch in and take down the Blue Devils with shots from beyond the arc.

